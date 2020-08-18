MOREHEAD CITY — Shellfish lease regulations, the fishery management plan review schedule and the commercial fishing license cap are scheduled for the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission webinar Thursday and Friday.
The MFC will meet by webinar Thursday and Friday, beginning at 9 a.m. each day. The public may listen to the meeting by phone or listen and view presentations in real time by joining online. Directions for calling in by phone or joining the webinar online, including information on system requirements and testing, is available at the website portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/listen-online. Following the meeting, an audio recording will be posted online.
Public comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. Tuesday through an online form available at the website deq.nc.gov/marine-fisheries-commission-comment-form.
Written comments may also be mailed to August Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting Comments, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, NC 28557. Comments must be received by the division by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Public comment will not be accepted during the meeting or through email.
Agenda items include the following:
- Presentations on the Division of Marine Fisheries’ annual stock overview, shellfish lease regulations and special management zones for state ocean artificial reefs.
- Approval of the five-year schedule for review of fishery management plans, including approval of updates to two plans with no management changes (bay scallop and kingfishes).
- Setting the annual cap on the number of commercial fishing licenses available in the eligibility pool for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
- Election of a new vice chairperson.
- Approval of notice of text and associated fiscal analysis to begin the re-adoption of a number of MFC rules under a state-mandated periodic review.
A full meeting agenda and briefing materials are posted online at the website portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/08-2020-briefing-book.
