Carteret Community Theatre remembers Tony-winning lighting designer, supporter

EMERALD ISLE — The death last week of world-famous Broadway theater lighting legend Howell Binkley, 64, left a big, dark void in the small, close-knit Carteret Community Theatre community.
Mr. Binkley, a Winston-Salem native, was a Tony-winning Broadway lighting designer and lived in New York City and Emerald Isle. He died of cancer Aug. 14.
His Broadway shows included smash-hit “Hamilton” and “Jersey Boys,” which earned him his two Tony awards, as well as “Grease,” “Come From Away,” “Ain’t Too Proud” and “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” All in all, he lit 52 Broadway shows, including three still running. He had seven other Tony nominations and numerous other awards for his life’s work and passion.
An alumni of East Carolina University, Mr. Binkley had a home in Emerald Isle and worked closely with the local theater on productions, including much-needed fundraising in the wake of Hurricane Florence’s bear destruction of the building on Arendell Street.
“He was a bright light … a genius,” said close friend, Carteret Community Theatre patron and Morehead City resident Susan McIntyre. “He called it ‘sculpting bodies’ as they worked. He was a good old boy who never lost his Southern accent. If you met him, you’d never know he had done so much. He always had a smile and was very modest.”
“If I had to use one word to describe Howell, it would be ‘generous,’” added Ann Walker, a member of the theater’s board of directors and another close friend of Mr. Binkley. “We went to breakfast one morning and he just handed me a check.”
He wanted it to be a start on the fundraising campaign to restore and improve the theater building.
“He personally gave us many thousands of dollars to help the campaign get off to a good start,” Ms. Walker continued.
He also sent his own lighting crew from New York City to Morehead City, at his own expense, to design the lighting system for the Arendell Street theater, she continued.
But beyond financial and technical assistance on productions, Mr. Binkley contributed in other ways.
“He worked with our youth and came to our summer camps,” Ms. Walker said. “He told me once (after Florence) he wanted a nice theater for this community, but he also wanted it for himself. He said he wanted this to be his retirement ‘hobby.’”
She praised Mr. Binkley for that dedication and lack of desire for local fame.
“He was kind of low key,” she said. “He was fun-loving and kind.”
Although he made it big, she said, “he was very humble. He grew up in North Carolina, went to ECU and never forgot his roots.”
Mr. Binkley moved to New York City in 1985, where he co-founded the Parsons Dance Co. with David Parsons. He then went on to make his Broadway debut as designer for “Kiss of a Spider-Woman” in 1993, which earned him his first Tony nomination. He became a frequent collaborator with legendary Broadway producer Hal Prince.
Mr. Binkley’s death, Ms. Walker said, reverberated quickly through the local theater community, which includes a couple others who live here and knew Mr. Binkley at ECU.
One of those is Ms. McIntyre, who for many years was a lawyer in New Bern and is now chairperson of public services technology at Carteret Community College. She met Mr. Binkley as a fellow theater student at ECU in the early 70s.
“He was a techie and I was doing the acting thing,” she said. “We connected. He kept doing the techie thing, lighting and sets, and I went another direction and went to law school.”
They lost track of each other for a long time, she said, but one day in the early 2000s he “appeared” in Carteret County, where he eventually bought a home he was living in fulltime when he died last week.
At one point, Ms. McIntyre recalled, someone with CCT called her and asked her if she would help with lighting at the theater.
“I thought, ‘Why are you calling me?’” she said. “But I said I knew someone who might help.”
So, she emailed Mr. Binkley. He said he’d be glad to take a look, and came down from New York with his wife, Joyce.
“He said we had a nice theater and made some suggestions for the lighting,” Ms. McIntyre said, “and I thought, ‘Well, he’s done his thing.’”
But a couple days later he put her in contact with the man who did all of his lighting for shows on Broadway and elsewhere – they were countless – and that man came down and spent a couple of days putting together a design for an upgrade of the local theater’s lighting system.
That design is the one Ms. Walker mentioned and hopefully will go into the repaired and improved theater.
Ms. McIntyre also credited Mr. Binkley for getting the theater’s capital campaign off to a great start. He put the theater in touch with his publicist in New York City, and ideas and materials from that relationship raised about $250,000 in a short time.
“I think Howell was basically responsible for that,” Ms. McIntyre said, noting his ties to the area were deep. “… He loved Carteret County. He was registered to vote here, he paid taxes here, he was a citizen.”
The coronavirus pandemic’s impact on New York City and his illness of several years kept him here until his death.
Like Ms. Walker, Ms. McIntyre recalled Mr. Binkley telling stories to youth at the summer camps, offering wisdom and inspiring the participants. Most of all, though, she remembers her friend as a kind and modest man who was willing to help anyone.
“It’s been very hard,” she said of Mr. Binkley’s death. “But it’s getting a little better every day.”
As for the capital campaign for the theater, Ms. Walker said the board recently mailed out one thousand “$100 challenge” letters and will mail more. The first thousand were sponsored by Norma Wagaman of Re/Max Realty, and Ms. Walker hopes other sponsors will step up for future mailings.
So far, the money raised has been used to fix the roof of the building, install two air conditioning units on the roof and “secure the building,” she said. But that’s it for now, because with coronavirus pandemic restrictions still in place, the theater can’t open and put on shows to generate income to pay workers and contractors.
She’s looking forward to the day when repairs and renovations are complete, and the theater can welcome patrons back for high-quality productions. Ms. Walker urged those who love the theater to help make it happen as soon as possible.
For more on the capital campaign or to make a pledge, visit carteretcommunitytheatre.com/.
