SWANSBORO — A free genealogy workshop will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Swansboro Recreation Center at 830 Main St. Ext., Swansboro.
The workshop is open to the public and free of charge. Pre-registration is required at Swansboro.RecDesk.com.
The Otway Burns Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will host the workshop.
Members of the Otway Burns Chapter will be present and available to discuss and research an attendee’s family tree. Men and women are encouraged to participate, and membership in the DAR or other lineal society is not required. Helpful items to bring include a laptop, paper and pen/pencil and any research done so far.
DAR has more than 120 years of tradition, over 930,000 members admitted since its founding, a vast array of service work, a historic national headquarters building with extraordinary collections, and countless activities taking place locally, nationally and globally every day.
The organization was founded in 1890 with the simple mission of promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. These timeless, overarching principles keep DAR strong and vitally relevant in this ever-changing world.
Today, this nonprofit, non-political volunteer women's service organization is dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America's future through better education. There are over 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters worldwide.
To obtain more information, contact Chapter Regent Linda Phelps at 910-326-6164.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.