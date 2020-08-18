Beaufort eyes technology improvements with CARES Act money

BEAUFORT — Like other local governments, Beaufort officials are looking to technology upgrades, paid for with federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
According to a report from Town Manager John Day, given during the town commission’s Zoom meeting Aug. 10, Beaufort will receive $94,768 under the CARES Act.
The funds are being distributed to counties, which will reimburse town governments as they spend the funds, Assistant Carteret County Manager and Finance Director Dee Meshaw told the News-Times Thursday. The funds were distributed to North Carolina’s counties on a per capita basis, and she said Carteret is following suit, administering to municipalities on a population-based formula.
“There are very limited things that we can use this for, and this looks like items that really kind of achieve multiple purposes for us,” Mr. Day told Beaufort commissioners last week during a review. “They improve efficiencies for staff, as well as assisting with the COVID-related measures that are important.”
Beaufort submitted its spending list for approval Thursday. It is due to the state by Tuesday, Sept. 1, and Mr. Day said the money must be spent by the end of the year.
The town’s proposal includes purchases for public information, finance and planning and inspections. The biggest ticket item is a software upgrade with Edmunds Software, which the town uses, to include payroll and human resources functions. The software is billed at $60,275, and would allow remote timesheet entry and cloud security.
A $17,392 potential CARES Act expenditure would pay for a six-month clerk position to handle data entry for the software upgrade. In addition, $9,600 is requested for laptops to support telework, along with $1,000 requested for additional hardware.
For the planning department, the town hopes to spend $961 on a Parrot ANAFI Extended drone.
“The (N.C.) Department of Insurance has authorized the use of a number of different technologies to do live remote inspections,” Mr. Day told commissioners. They’re encouraging minimizing contact with other people, so the drone could be used to conduct remote inspections of the exterior work without ever even coming into contact without any individuals there.”
Other uses for the equipment include damage assessments after severe weather and code enforcement. Staff training would likely be required, he said.
In addition, a request for $1,840 for two iPads would allow inspectors to work remotely.
Upgrades for public information are also included in the proposal for funding. Those include a new video and still camera for $2,010 and $490 for lapel mics.
At their Aug. 10 meeting, commissioners seemed pleased with the staff-provided list.
“It’s great that we can get some things that we would’ve probably liked to have had anyway. It’s a good way to get it,” Commissioner John Hagle noted.
The CARES Act money cannot be used on things reimbursable from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The town has already assembled a reimbursement request for that government agency totaling roughly $102,000 in expenses related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
