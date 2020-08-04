County reports 1 COVID-19 case, active numbers drop sharply

CARTERET COUNTY — The county reported one additional case of COVID-19 Tuesday, while the number of active cases decreased sharply.
The new case brings the total in Carteret County to 333 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March. The number of active cases as of Tuesday was 58, down nearly 100 cases from 155 active cases reported Monday.
In an update posted Tuesday afternoon to the Carteret County Health Department Facebook page, the county said the large decrease in active cases is mostly due to new recovered cases related to an outbreak in the Carteret Correctional Center in Newport.
The county posts updated COVID-19 case counts to its website around 4 p.m. weekdays at carteretcountync.gov. The website also has a county map displaying confirmed cases by zip code.
As of Tuesday, 4,987 people have been tested for COVID-19, with 4,489 negative test results, three inconclusive and 162 pending. Six Carteret County residents have died from complications related to COVID-19, with the most recent death reported last week.
Tuesday, three people were hospitalized at Carteret Health Care with COVID-19 symptoms, up from two patients reportedly hospitalized Monday.
