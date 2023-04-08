NEWPORT — From climbing utility poles to learning how to install power line equipment, a group of area high school students experienced first-hand April 6 what it takes to be a line technician with Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative (CCEC).
The co-op hosted 14 students from Carteret County and Havelock for the second annual Line Technician Camp. Students who had earlier expressed an interest in the career were invited to sign up for the camp.
The goal was to provide students with a hands-on look at the industry by immersing them in the roles and responsibilities of line technicians.
“We want to expose these kids to a good career where they can stay and work in Carteret County or go elsewhere and see how we keep the lights on for residents,” CCEC Communications Specialist Melissa Glenn said.
She added that high school students can opt to go to certain community colleges to pursue a line technician career, or they can be hired right out of high school and get on-the-job training.
“We send them to the classes they need,” Glenn said.
Students spent the day on a training field set up with utility poles, power lines, bucket trucks and equipment learning about electricity, safety requirements, day-to-day operations and career opportunities.
Under the guidance of CCEC line technicians, students tried their hands at various tasks, from putting on climbing belts and gaffs and going up utility poles, to safely going aerial in bucket trucks. The students formed mock “crews” to replicate a variety of jobs.
Allison Dees, career and technical education coordinator for the school system, said the camp provided a great way to showcase a career for students interested in working with their hands.
“This camp showcases what linemen do, and it’s very hands-on,” she said. “This is truly engaging with a real industry. This way, students can see what the day of a line technician is like. This has been a great partnership with Carteret-Craven.”
Will Sutton, West Carteret High School Career and Technical Education instructor, had approached the co-op about providing students with an in-depth look at what it takes to be a line technician.
“I have had several students express interest in becoming a line technician,” he said. “This program gives them a great way to explore a potential career path.”
CCEC Line Superintendent Michael Barts added that the camp is a way to recruit future line techs.
“We hope that this program helps to shape the next generation of line technicians,” Barts said. “There may even by a future CCEC line technician in the group.”
Students, like East Carteret High School senior Nate Bennett, said he enjoyed the camp and might be interested in a line tech career.
“I was interested because my cousin’s husband does it,” he said. “You get to go up in bucket trucks.”
Croatan High School junior Sidney Grainger, too, said the camp sparked a career interest.
“I had an interest in the field and wanted to be an electrician or work in HVAC,” he said. “I got the email about the camp and wanted to try it. I think my favorite part was probably climbing the poles.”
West Carteret High School junior Aiden Snavely said he also enjoyed the camp.
“I’ve grown up knowing there’s a lot of people doing this, and I figured I wanted to give it a shot,” he said. “I am interested in a career in this.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.