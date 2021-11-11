Carteret County Schools hires communications officer, director of federal programs

BEAUFORT — Carteret County public school officials announced the hire of a new communications officer and a new director of federal programs and professional development late Thursday.
Jennifer Johnson, who serves as the public information officer for the Pitt County school system, will join Carteret County Schools in January as its chief communications officer. She replaces James Skelton III, who resigned from the post in mid-October. Her starting salary is $97,736, plus benefits.
“I am thrilled to be joining the CCPS team as Chief Communications Officer,” Ms. Johnson stated in a press release Thursday. “Carteret County Public Schools is recognized statewide as a top-notch system, while the varied communities CCPS represents reflect deep, unparalleled traditions. I look forward to conveying the system’s unique stories and great successes while serving a community I have enjoyed for decades.”
Ms. Johnson has worked as communications officer with Pitt County Schools since 2018. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English and secondary education from N.C. State University and a master of school administration degree from East Carolina University. With 17 years of experience in education, she served as a high school English teacher at Hickory High School and South Central High School in Pitt County. She also served as assistant principal at Farmville Middle School.
The Carteret County Board of Education also announced the hire of Dr. Anna Brooks as the system’s director of federal programs and professional development. Dr. Brooks will begin her new role Monday, Dec. 6. Her starting salary is $90,850, plus benefits.
“I am very humbled and honored that I have been selected to serve as the next Director of Federal Programs and Professional Development for Carteret County,” Dr. Brooks said in the press release. “Over the past 8 years, I have established authentic and genuine relationships with all stakeholders within CCPS and I look forward to working with all students, parents, staff, and communities to continue the exceptional work that is being done in our district!”
Dr. Brooks is the former principal of Morehead City Elementary School and currently serves as the principal of E. Lawson Brown Middle School in Davidson County. She also formerly worked as a teacher and assistant principal in Carteret County.
Dr. Brooks began her career in education in 2002. She has worked at the elementary and middle school levels. She holds a bachelor’s degree and a master of school administration degree from Appalachian State University and educational specialist and educational doctorate degrees from Gardner-Webb University. She is a recent graduate of the North Carolina Principals and Assistant Principals Association Distinguished Leaders in Practice 2020-21 program.
“We are extremely pleased to welcome such exceptional and experienced leaders to serve in our school system,” Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said. “These dedicated and caring educators will each be joining a family of faculty and staff that work hard to ensure that everyone shines brighter together! Their excitement and enthusiasm for supporting educators and schools coupled with their experience will greatly add to our team and ability to serve students, teachers, administrators, schools, and the community.”
