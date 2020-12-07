Rudolph: Hurricane season was ‘hyperactive,’ but not as strong as some years

EMERALD ISLE — The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season was the busiest ever, with 30 named storms, but only one, Hurricane Isaias, on Aug. 3, had any significant impact on Carteret County.
The season also set records for the most tropical cyclones in a month, 10 in September, and the most landfalls in the U.S., a total of 12.
However, Greg Rudolph, manager of the Carteret County Shore Protection Office, recently released his annual analysis of the season and said perhaps the most noticeable fact was how far “forecasters were off the mark” before the season began.
“There is a spate of hurricane predictions available each year but we usually focus on those that make not just their prediction public, but verify their prediction skill in the public arena as well,” Mr. Rudolph said in his review and analysis.
The list includes the Tropical Meteorology Project of Colorado State University, the University College (London) for Tropical Storm Risk and the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Mr. Rudolph took all of these organizations’ last predictions before the June 1 start of hurricane season and averaged them.
“The average prediction included 16 total cyclones (the actual was 30), eight of which were predicted to generate into hurricanes (the actual was 13), with four of these becoming major hurricanes (the actual was 6),” he wrote.
“In some regards, this level of activity was expected – an above average forecast was predicted based predominantly upon the premise that sea surface temperatures were expected to be warmer-than-normal in the main development region,” Mr. Rudolph added, and weak trade winds were also expected.
As a result, Mr. Rudolph said, fuel – warm water – was in place and little shear was expected to be aloft to stymie storms’ development.
Another predicted factor, according to Mr. Rudolph, was a weak La Niña or “El Niño Southern Oscillation cool phase” during peak hurricane season. Instead, he wrote, “La Niña conditions were stronger than anticipated, and this phenomenon, coupled with the warm waters and lack of shear … proved to be a recipe for a ‘hyperactive’ season,” with a high degree of activity in October and November.
Where the forecasters were more accurate was in predicting the Accumulated Cyclone Energy Index, a measure that takes a storm’s wind speed for each six hours of its existence. The larger the ACE Index value, the more active the season.
Mr. Rudolph said the ACE Index “is actually one of the more revealing parameters we can use and serves as a better indicator of whether or not a hurricane season is truly ‘active’ or not.”
The average ACE Index predicted was 160 for the total for all storms, and it ended up at 180. Below normal is less than 68, normal is 68 to 106, above normal is 106 to 168 and hyperactive is above 168.
The good news about the active season, Mr. Rudolph said, is that “Although all kinds of records were broken this year for the volume of cyclones, many of the tropical storms were short-lived and weak.”
Hurricane Teddy this year provided the highest ACE at 28, “which is considerable but not as impressive as recent hurricanes that have contributed over 40 points individually, such as Dorian at 48 in 2019 … and Matthew at 49 in 2017,” Mr. Rudolph said.
“Thus, considering the record-breaking volume/number of cyclones experienced in 2020, the ACE value surprisingly didn’t rival 2017, 2005 or 2004,” which were all well above 200, Mr. Rudolph concluded.
He also noted Carteret County was largely spared.
“Our closest ‘near miss’ here along the Crystal Coast came when hurricane Isaias made landfall as a Category1 hurricane south of Cape Fear in Brunswick County,” he said.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.