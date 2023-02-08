CEDAR POINT — The Cedar Point Planning Board voted Tuesday night to recommend town commissioners approve the site plan for a new 30-unit townhouse development near the intersection of highways 24 and 58.
The board met in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
The Bridge Point development will on a parcel in front of the Bridge View subdivision and is currently owned by Arcadia Enterprises/Dan Reitz.
Cedar Point Town Manager David Rief said Wednesday the Bridge Point plan will go to town commissioners for consideration during the board’s Tuesday, Feb. 28 meeting.
Development plans for the property go back many years and have taken many forms.
Town commissioners approved Bridge View, with 83 residential lots, in 2021.
Prior to that, then-principal owner Andy Ennett looked to build a mixed-use development of commercial and residential units. However, the effort never got off the ground as Mr. Ennett couldn’t find a buyer, largely because commercial development would have required a waste treatment plant of some sort. He did eventually sell it, but it’s no longer zoned for mixed-use development.
The land is generally behind Bojangles and GoGas.
