Mayor, candidate clash as Peletier board schedules public hearing on racetrack practice hours

PELETIER — Peletier commissioners voted 3-2 Monday night to schedule a public hearing on whether to increase the hours drivers can practice at racetracks under the town’s Outdoor Entertainment Ordinance.
The decision was marred by controversy, however, for the second month in a row when a candidate for town commission claimed the vote was improper and was asked to leave.
Candidate Tim Quinn said he was asked to leave after he voiced objections to the vote several times.
“(Mayor Dale Sowers) told me to leave, and I said, ‘I’m not leaving,’” Mr. Quinn said in a phone interview Wednesday. “(The mayor) then told (town clerk) Bea (Cunningham) to call the sheriff’s department and recessed the meeting. I just left. I was upset.”
The board voted 3-1 during its August meeting to amend its ordinance and to allow the only racetrack in town – Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway – to increase practice time for drivers. However, the day after that meeting, Mayor Dale Sowers said he’d made a mistake and should have specified the vote was whether to schedule a public hearing on the change for the September meeting, not to immediately amend the ordinance.
“I woke up this morning and realized I’d made a mistake,” he said the day after the meeting in August. “I’d meant for it to be a vote on a public hearing, but it wasn’t. It was my fault.”
As a result, the board voted 3-2 Monday night to hold a public hearing at its October meeting, after which it can vote on the amendment.
Mr. Quinn, in the interview Wednesday, said he believed according to rules of procedure the original vote in August could not be reconsidered unless there was a motion to do so by someone who voted on the prevailing side in the previous vote.
That didn’t happen, he said, yet Mayor Sowers “dictated that the measure be reconsidered.”
Mr. Quinn would not say whether he’s for against the additional practice hours, but said he likes the racetrack because it brings business to town. He said he wants residents to show up for the Monday, Oct. 4 public hearing and “get involved.”
Mayor Sowers, who at the August meeting strongly opposed increasing practice hours because of the noise, votes only to break ties. Wednesday, he said Monday’s vote was legal because he ruled the vote in August was in error.
He said Mr. Quinn was being “a bit of a bully” at the Monday meeting, “so I asked him to sit down and he wouldn’t, so I said ‘leave’ and he said, ‘I’m not going anywhere.’”
The mayor agreed he asked Ms. Cunningham to call the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Mr. Quinn left before the call was made.
The mayor disagreed there had to be a motion to reconsider the vote because the vote in August had been on the wrong question.
“I told them I had made a mistake,” he said.
Town attorney John Tantum, who was not at either meeting, said Thursday he believes it was not necessary to make and adopt a motion to reconsider.
“Since the first vote in August was before a public hearing had been held, I would say that vote is null and void,” he said. “You can’t change that ordinance without having a public hearing. So if the first motion vote is null and void, there’s no need to have a motion to reconsider.”
In August, board members Larry Rhue, Alice Dunn and Dan Taylor voted to allow increased practice hours at the track, while Commissioner David Bragg voted against, saying he didn’t oppose the change, but thought the recently amended ordinance shouldn’t be changed less than one year after it was adopted.
Monday night, the same three voted for the change, and Mr. Bragg and Commissioner Walter Krause, who was absent for the August meeting, voted in opposition.
The board voted in November 2020 to amend the ordinance to include rules for speedways. Residents had complained about noise from races that ended late in the evening.
The amendment, if it passes after a public hearing, adds afternoon practice hours Tuesday and Thursday to the hours on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday afternoons. The proposed hours would be Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m.
On race nights, usually Saturdays, under the existing ordinance, all races must end by 11 p.m. and all track lights must be off by midnight.
Mayor Sowers’ seat is not up for grabs in the Tuesday, Nov. 2 municipal election. Seats held by incumbents Mr. Taylor, Mr. Rhue and Ms. Dunn are on the ballot. In addition to Mr. Quinn, they are challenged by Steven Overby.
Reporter’s note: The News-Times was not present for the Sept. 13 board meeting.
