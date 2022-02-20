Most Popular
- Crews discover fuselage, some remains from plane crash off Core Banks Sunday
- Church offers to pay funeral expenses for 8 plane crash victims as arrangements are announced for 2 East Carteret High School students
- Sheriff’s office ends diving operations as remains of all passengers on board downed aircraft are recovered
- 'Pray for Down East': Communities show outpouring of support for families, friends, school of plane crash victims
- East boys avenge loss to Pamlico to capture share of league title before electric, camo-clad crowd
- Emerald Isle murder, arson defendant heads to court this week
- CRC issues variance, receives complaint about permitting of Salter Path house
- Noah Styron, 15; service Feb 20
- Beach commission elects Danny Navey as chairperson, Ronnie Watson resigns before meeting
- Tuesday morning fire destroys excavator working on construction site near Peletier
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Big Brother is at it again (28)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR:The enormous cost of lockdowns (18)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Please ... stay in the moment! (17)
- Environment North Carolina kicks off statewide renewable energy campaign (16)
- Love Is Photo Contest (15)
- Carteret County reports 2 more deaths, 337 new COVID cases Friday (11)
- Peletier board to discuss contract with county for sheriff’s deputy to patrol town (9)
- Carteret County reports 2 COVID deaths Wednesday as percent positivity reaches highest rate of pandemic (8)
- Active cases go up in Carteret County as positivity rate remains high (8)
- EDITORIAL: Tax refunds are the last refuge of deceit (8)
- Beaufort officials, consultants want local input on resilience program as town faces threats from climate change (7)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The importance of The American War of Independence can’t be overstated (7)
- EDITORIAL: Progressive case against vouchers ignores history (6)
- Tillis secures funding from bipartisan infrastructure package for ACE projects, including $1.59M in Carteret County (5)
- Another Cape Carteret Trail segment opens along north side of Highway 24; eventual 3.1-mile path at about two-thirds complete (5)
- CCC looks to improve diversity on campus (5)
- EDITORIAL: N.C. Supreme Court recusal request is a political issue for Justice Ervin (5)
- Health department to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Saturdays in February (4)
- Board of education votes again to keep masks optional in schools after surge in cases subsides (4)
- Emerald Isle board OKs temporary vegetation removal rules aimed at improving protection of dunes (4)
- CRC seeks legal advice on proposed floating structure permitting for shellfish leases (3)
- Emerald Isle commissioners to take early public comments on 2022-23 budget Tuesday night (3)
- Cedar Point board approves 2 long-planned residential subdivisions (3)
- Search continues for downed plane off Drum Inlet; one of 8 passengers recovered, identified by authorities (3)
- EDITORIAL: Supreme Court decision ignores political reality (3)
- Normile out, Watson in as Emerald Isle representative on county beach commission (3)
- DMF to hold peer review of striped mullet stock assessment Feb. 8-9 (2)
- Atlantic Beach council gives Festiva green light to plan new Peppertree buildings (2)
- Longtime member Larry Baldwin resigns from county beach commission in latest shakeup of panel (2)
- EDITORIAL: Judicial intervention, a political intrusion (2)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What is going on? (2)
- Emerald Isle solicits designs for townwide mini library project (2)
- EDITORIAL: Cooper’s support of choice is a political calculation (2)
- EDITORIAL: John Capps, a life well lived (1)
- Crews discover fuselage, some remains from plane crash off Core Banks Sunday (1)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Perhaps if you operated more openly (1)
- Newport employee pay study continues with results expected by May (1)
- Emerald Isle plans to nominate resident to fill new vacancy on county beach commission (1)
- Fisheries service accepting input on experimental black sea bass pots (1)
- Sheriff’s office ends diving operations as remains of all passengers on board downed aircraft are recovered (1)
- Ferry division partnering with NC Works to hold career fair in Morehead City Wednesday (1)
- Gloucester Mardi Gras returns Saturday, rain or shine (1)
- Taking another peek at ‘how hot, how cold’ affect fishing (1)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What is really going on?! (1)
- Johnson picked as 2022 Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Youth of the Year (1)
