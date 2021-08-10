Beaufort commission delays decision on Jim Dandy gas station permit for Lennoxville location

BEAUFORT — After hours of testimony, the Beaufort Board of Commissioners requested more information on traffic impacts, zoning restrictions and more, thereby delaying a decision on whether to issue a special-use permit for a gas station and convenience store on Lennoxville Road.
Following a hearing Monday night held via Zoom, the board unanimously tabled the item at least until its Monday, Aug. 23 work session.
Jim Davis, president of Davis Fuels, has requested a special-use permit that would allow him to continue plans for a “neighborhood market” store and fueling station at 1550 Lennoxville Road, a site currently occupied by Austin Veterinary Clinic. The proposal has been subject to considerable community discussion, including from those in support of a second gas outlet for town and nearby neighbors concerned about health, safety and property values.
The hearing followed a July 19 town planning board decision recommending commissioners deny the permit.
Monday, the town heard from more than a dozen individuals with so-called standing in the quasi-judicial proceeding, including Mr. Davis, his representatives, neighbors within a town-prescribed distance from the subject property and expert witnesses by those parties.
Following the hearing, several commissioners said they needed more information on traffic and environmental impacts, the definition on a convenience store versus a gas station and area compatibility.
Under the town’s land development ordinance, to approve a special-use permit, the board must find the use is allowable in the property’s zoning district – in this case light industrial – the application is complete, the location and “character of the use” is in conformity with the LDO and other planning elements, traffic issues meet town regulations and are adequate for the use, the use will not “substantially injure the value of adjoining or abutting properties” and the use does not “materially endanger” public health and safety.
This is a developing report.
