Town council to meet Thursday
The Atlantic Beach Town Council will meet for its regular work session at 2 p.m. Thursday in the town hall boardroom at 125 West Fort Macon Road.
The meeting is open to the public, but state restrictions on public gatherings will be in effect. The public may also participate online via Zoom. More information is available on the town website, atlanticbeach-nc.com.
Newport board to meet Thursday
The Newport Town Council will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard.
The public may also participate online via Zoom. Participants may request an invitation to join the meeting online by sending an email to Assistant Town Manager Teresa Fulk at tfulk@townofnewport.com.
