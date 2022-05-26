PELETIER — The White Oak River Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America will host its first open house of the year and a U.S. flag retirement ceremony on Monday, May 30, Memorial Day.
The event will be at the chapter’s clubhouse at 287 Hadnot Farm Road.
Chapter president Amy Somer said, “Everyone is welcome to witness this beautiful and moving ceremony performed by our local scouts in honor of Memorial Day and to remember and honor the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure our freedom.”
The event will start with a hot dog dinner at 4 p.m. and fellowship until the flag retirement ceremony begins at 5 p.m.
The Izaak Walton League is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022. It promotes natural resource protection and outdoor recreation.
The organization was founded in Chicago in 1922 by a group of anglers who wanted to protect fishing opportunities for future generations.
They named the league after seminal fishing enthusiast Izaak Walton (1593-1683), known as the father of flyfishing and author of “The Compleat Angler.”
The White Oak River chapter was formed on March 16, 1977. Its principal objective is the preservation and improvement of the White Oak River and adjacent land area as a healthful habitat for fish and wildlife, and as a scenic area for all forms of outdoor recreation
Ms. Somers urged those who attend the event to bring chairs to sit in as outdoor seating is limited.
To learn more about the chapter, go to www.whiteoakriveriwla.org
