BEAUFORT — Residents, visitors and others are invited to join Coastal Carolina Riverwatch and Beaufort Ole Towne Rotary Saturday to help clean up along the Beaufort Bypass.
CCRW and the Beaufort rotary are partnering on a litter cleanup from 10 a.m. to noon along the roadway.
The organization said in an announcement Wednesday local scholarship recipient Ghita Basurto is coordinating the cleanup “to engage our community in environmental stewardship” by helping “reduce the amount of trash reaching our waterways.”
CCRW program coordinator Rebecca Drohan said roadside trash “is a prevalent issue in North Carolina.”
“This year, the N.C. Department of Transportation and volunteers have cleaned more than 5 million pounds of litter from our roadsides,” Ms. Drohan said. “While this is a significant amount of our roadside litter, it’s not all. Carried by runoff or the wind, trash regularly accumulates in our waterways.”
Ms. Drohan went on to say trash that ends up waterways “weakens ecosystems, kills wildlife, and disperses chemical pollutants.”
Ms. Basurto said in the announcement Carteret County is one “that depends on our coast for tourism and recreation and also has a large fishing population.”
“We are directly affected by the health of our environment,” she continued. “I hope that this cleanup will encourage community members to take part in future local conservation initiatives.”
Volunteer parking for the cleanup will be along West Beaufort Road Extension. Cleanup supplies will be provided. CCRW asks volunteers to bring a mask, reusable water bottle and gloves, if available. Cleanup participants will also be eligible for prizes provided by CCRW and the Beaufort rotary.
CCRW is a local water-quality advocacy organization based in Morehead City. It partnered with Beaufort Ole Towne Rotary to present a scholarship award to Ms. Basurto as part of a diversity, equity and inclusion initiative to amplify new and diverse voices on environmental advocacy in the local community.
Anyone with questions about the cleanup may send them by email to volunteer@coastalcarolinariverwatch.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.