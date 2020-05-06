Carteret Community College announces gradual reopening for faculty, staff

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College President Dr. John Hauser announced Wednesday the campus will begin a gradual reopening for faculty and staff based on the governor’s phase one stay-at-home order.
“We will continue to monitor the Governor’s orders and will adhere to the guidance of the N.C. Community College System Office,” he said in an email Wednesday to faculty and staff. “We appreciate your tremendous efforts to continue with high quality online instruction and please continue to serve our students and community in every capacity possible while Teleworking.”
With the curriculum spring semester officially ending Wednesday, Dr. Hauser laid out a tentative plan for the month of May.
According to the proposed schedule, faculty and staff will continue teleworking through Friday, May 22, with essential personnel reporting under the directive of supervisors and administration.
In addition, beginning Monday, health science and transportation curriculum programs will start making up labs. There will be specific safety criteria implemented as directed by CCC Vice President Dr. Tracy Mancini, who will become new president of the college Monday, June 1. She will replace Dr. Hauser, whose last official day at CCC is Sunday, May 31. He has been named new president of Gaston College.
Faculty and staff will report on a normal schedule Tuesday-Friday, May 26-29 unless otherwise notified.
Summer semester classes will begin Tuesday, May 26.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.