Area veterans' groups to hold small-scale Memorial Day ceremonies

MOREHEAD CITY — Veterans Coalition of the Crystal Coast and other Carteret County veterans’ groups are planning two informal Memorial Day ceremonies, with the latest coroanvirus safety precautions in place.
“In order to avoid having a large crowd and in keeping with whatever the latest COVID-19 gathering directive is, there will be no formal ceremony,” Veterans Coalition of the Crystal Coast Vice President Bob Kirk said May 19. “We will do a scaled down version like we did last year. Hopefully next year we will be back with full blown ceremonies.”
The first ceremony will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, rain or shine, at the Beaufort Veterans Memorial, followed by staggered placement of wreaths throughout the morning. The ceremony will consist of the placing a wreath, playing of “Taps” and lowering the flag to half-staff.
American Legion Post 46 of Morehead City will present a second ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial in Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City.
“We just ask that those not vaccinated for COVID-19 wear a mask if they attend,” American Legion Post 46 Vice Commander Bob Pyer said. “We want to do something on Memorial Day to pay tribute to those who came before us and those who died fighting for our country. Hopefully next year we will hold a full ceremony.”
No chairs or tents will be provided for either ceremony to further encourage smaller crowds.
As for the Saturday ceremony in Beaufort, veterans’ organizations will be recognizing and honoring fallen veterans with a brief ceremony at 9:30 a.m.
Sean Cassidy will recite “In Flanders Field.” The Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 639, will place a wreath.
Various veterans’ groups will place wreaths at staggered 15-minute intervals. Other groups placing wreaths will be American Legion Post 46 of Morehead City, Women Veterans of Coastal Carolina and Veterans of Foreign Wars Chapter 8986 of Newport.
On Monday, the American Legion Post ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in Bayview Cemetery will include the placing of wreaths by American Legion Post 46 and Women Veterans of Coastal Carolina, the playing of “Taps” and lowering of the flag to half-staff.
