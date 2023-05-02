MOREHEAD CITY – After the fire early Friday morning April 28, the Morehead City Clinic for Children and Adolescents was able to move to a temporary location and reopened April 29 in Professional Medical Park, just around the corner from the original building. The clinic is seeing patients.
The fire was out by 8 a.m. on April 28, leaving behind a devastated structure.
“The extent of the fire damage was in the rear structure and all areas of the attic space. Smoke and water damage consumed 100% of the structure,” Fire Chief Courtney Wade confirmed. “The fire is believed to have started in an area above the ceiling.”
Wade was not able to comment on the cause of the blaze as it is still under investigation. Wade also confirmed the relocation to 201 Professional Park Circle.
“We appreciate your prayers, patience and understanding during this time as we continue to find a way to carry out our mission of providing the very best care in a 'True Spirit of Caring,'” Clinic staff noted in a memo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.