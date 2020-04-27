NEWPORT — With the novel coronavirus outbreak making it hard for families to stay connected in person, staff at a local assisted living home are planning an event to help bring them together.
Carteret House of Newport is planning a drive-thru parade for its residents at 4 p.m. Friday.
Carteret House life enrichment coordinator Kathy Nevis said the parade will have residents’ family members driving through and under the home’s front awning, giving residents a chance to see their family members who haven’t been able to visit due to safety measures in place during the outbreak.
“Another facility, our sister facility in Pamlico (County), did one of these,” Ms. Nevis said, referring to The Gardens of Pamlico in Grantsboro.
She is working with Carteret House Executive Director Nawssa Johnson and resident care manager Kim McCommons to set up the event. She said as of Friday they have 43 residents and Carteret House staff is contacting their family members to arrange participation in the parade.
