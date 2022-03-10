Inclement weather prediction scuttles Saturday Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Festival

EMERALD ISLE — The town of Emerald Isle and the Emerald Isle Business Association decided Thursday to cancel the scheduled 30th annual Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Festival on Saturday due to forecasted weather hazards.
A press release from the town Thursday afternoon stated that “Organizers are exploring other options to hold the festival in some format at a later date.
“The organizers of this event are devastated to share this news,” the release continued. “The St. Patrick’s Festival has traditionally been a rain or shine event. However, following conversations with the National Weather Service and vendors, it was determined the impending weather event would not make it possible to hold the festival on March 12.”
The release states that the town and the business association had been monitoring the weather in anticipation of the event. The situation evolved quickly when a spot brief from the NWS for Emerald Isle projected a 90%-plus chance of rain, possible thunderstorms and wind gusts of over 45 mph through 4 p.m. Saturday.
“Festival organizers will work hard to bring this highly anticipated event back to life in the future. The safety of those involved and attending the festival is always a top priority, and we appreciate your understanding,” the release states.
The popular festival in the parking lot of the Emerald Plaza shopping center usually attracts somewhere near 30,000 people for music, beer, crafts and food. It had been revived this year after two years’ absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cancellation also includes the amusement rides at the same site on Friday night.
Vendors and others involved in the festival are being notified as quickly as possible.
