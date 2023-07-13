EMERALD ISLE — With filing underway for the Nov. 7 town commission race and interest in politics heating up, Emerald Isle residents turned out in force Tuesday night to voice concerns and complaints to the board.
The commission’s monthly session was in its meeting room beside the police department and online via the town’s Facebook Page.
One issue on residents’ minds was the town’s project to replace the Archers Creek culvert under Lee Avenue. The town started the work in June but had to shut it down in early July because work was killing marsh grass in the creek and the town didn’t have the required state Coastal Area Management Act permit in hand when work began.
Town Manager Matt Zapp called it a technical oversight, and the town, along with its engineering firm, is now working to get the permit so work can restart.
Resident Jeff Ward, one of the speakers Tuesday night, said the creek, which is a tributary of Bogue Sound and runs through much of northwestern Emerald Isle, “has never been in as bad condition as it is now.”
He said that’s bad not only for residents who live along the creek, but for the whole area, because it could lead to flooding.
Many residents along the creek wanted a larger culvert than the existing one to improve water flow, but the new one is the same size.
The town, Ward said, should consider “re-allocating: post-Hurricane Florence money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency get the creek fixed.”
Ward and others were also critical of the town not obtaining the permit before starting the project.
Another resident said the town needs to do more to keep people from clearing lots of vegetation and should, instead of having a “coffee with a cop” program should have “coffee with the commissioners.”
Resident, former mayor and longtime town businessman Ronnie Watson, as he said in previous recent meetings, said the town spends too much money on vehicles and personnel compared to other towns.
“I see a lot of waste,” he said. "You need to wake up.”
Another speaker said that since the town eliminated some trash cans on the beach and implemented a program that urges beachgoers to take their trash with them when they leave, existing trash cans are overflowing and there’s more trash on the beach.
Town business owner Randy Hanford said, “People in this town are talking … and there seems to be a disconnect” between the residents and the town’s government.
Jimmy and Billy Farrington told the board some town development rules are slowing down construction and increasing costs to customers.
In response, Commissioner Mark Taylor thanked the speakers for “speaking your minds” and urged residents to “be patient with us. We’re trying to do the best job we can for you.”
Commissioner Jamie Vogel responded to people who say they don’t get answers from town officials.
“I’m always available, and so is the staff,” she said.
Commissioner Jim Normile told the speakers the town has a new planning director and a new legal team and noted that while Emerald Isle’s budget is larger than any of the other Bogue Banks towns, Emerald Isle also is much larger, has a larger permanent population and draws more visitors. “It’s really about scale,” he said.
