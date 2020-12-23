Foundation awards spay, neuter grants

CARTERET COUNTY — The Brandt Animal Foundation, a local nonprofit, awarded grants to animal rescue organizations in Carteret County for spay/neuter operations.
For 2021, five rescue organizations were granted $28,000 for spay/neuter procedures with an additional $12,900 granted for medical care.
The five nonprofits receiving grants are Austin Veterinary Outreach and Rescue Inc., Carteret County Health Department, Island Cat Allies, Misplaced Mutts, Pets R Us Rescue and Sanctuary and Protectors of Homeless Pets of Carteret County. Each of these volunteer organizations work with local veterinarians in the county who often provide services at a reduced cost, allowing the nonprofit to continue to address needs of additional animals.
The foundation began offering annual grants in 2016 and since has awarded more than $185,000 to the nonprofits accounting for 2,119 cats and 942 dogs being spayed or neutered.
Spay and neuter surgeries are recognized internationally as the most effective and simplest methods to reduce pet overpopulation. Additional benefits for the pets include a healthier and longer lifespan, being less aggressive in temperament to owners and strangers and being less likely to roam if the pets are kept outdoors.
Anyone wishing to contact one of the nonprofits are encouraged to search Facebook or websites using the nonprofit’s name. The Brandt Animal Foundation can be reached via email at brandtanimalfoundation@gmail.com.
