CARTERET COUNTY - Under the newly enacted Senate Bill 41, all pistol purchase permitting laws in the state have been eliminated.
Anyone seeking to purchase or transfer a handgun in the state is no longer required to apply for a pistol purchase permit from the sheriff.
The bill comes after the N.C. General Assembly repealed the law requiring sheriffs to issue purchasing or transferring handgun permits.
The bill was first sent March 16 to Gov. Roy Cooper, however, Gov. Cooper vetoed the legislation on March 24.
The matter was sent back to the General Assembly to see if there was sufficient support to override the governor’s veto.
On March 28, the Senate successfully voted with a three-fifths majority to override the veto, and the bill was sent to the House for another override vote.
The House, like the Senate, also voted with three-fifths majority to override Cooper's veto.
A $5 fee is still required by statute G.S. 14-404(e) and cannot be refunded once the application has been submitted for processing.
Statute 14-404(e) requires the sheriff to determine an applicant's good moral character when the person is applying for a pistol purchase permit.
For more information on this change, visit the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office website at www.carteretcountync.gov/889/Pistol-Purchase.
