CAPE CARTERET — In the wake of town commission approval in recent months of contracts for stormwater management improvements in the Star Hill and Arden Oaks areas, Cape Carteret Manager Frank Rush recently said the town’s engineers are nearing completion of design work for similar improvements along Bogue Sound Drive, another flood-prone area.
“Planned improvements include the construction of new stormwater basins, pipe improvements and headwall improvements to enable this area to drain more efficiently and effectively to a nearby canal,” Rush said.
Like the other two projects, this one is funded by state grant funds.
“The town is currently coordinating necessary easement acquisitions from nearby property owners and is working to secure necessary permits,” Rush said of the Bogue Sound Drive work. “The town expects to complete design work and easement acquisition in July and solicit construction bids soon thereafter.
Rush said he hopes to have a construction contract ready for town commission approval in August of September.
Bogue Sound Drive, in the Bayshore Park neighborhood, begins at Highway 24 and runs to Bogue Sound. Like many streets in town, it has experienced more flooding from smaller rainfall events in recent years.
The plan is being developed by Crystal Coast Engineering of Swansboro, which has done the work for Star Hill and Ardan Oaks.
A study by the firm in 2022 identified 12 spots in town for stormwater management improvements. Others are Anita Forte Drive and Loma Linda Court, Bayshore Drive, Bobwhite Circle, Lejeune Road, Live Oak Drive, Loma Linda Drive, Neptune Court, Neptune Drive and Quailwood Circle.
