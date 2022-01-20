US News and World Report recognizes top county schools

BEAUFORT — Several county public schools are included in the US News and World Report’s Best Elementary Schools and Best Middle Schools listings for being in the top 30% in the state and nation for 2022.
The Best High Schools rankings have not yet been released for 2022, but in the past, all three high schools have been included in the listing.
Earning a Best Elementary School recognition are Morehead Primary, Harkers Island Elementary, Atlantic Elementary, Beaufort Elementary, Bogue Sound Elementary, Morehead City Elementary, White Oak Elementary and Newport Elementary schools.
Earning a Best Middle School designation are Broad Creek Middle, Morehead City Middle, Newport Middle, Beaufort Middle and Down East Middle schools.
“There is no question in my mind that Carteret County Public Schools is home to some of the best schools in the world,” Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said in a release announcing the achievements. “At every level, we see students achieving success academically, artistically, and athletically. Their success is a reflection of the amazing teachers and staff members who strive every day to help students achieve their dreams.
“It is also a reflection of the tremendous support the school system receives from parents, business partners, and the community,” Dr. Jackson concluded. “We appreciate this recognition as we have been, we are, and we will remain #CarteretStrong!”
