Carteret Health Care prepares for possible surge of COVID-19 patients

MOREHEAD CITY — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise throughout the state, officials with Carteret Health Care say the hospital is well prepared to deal with a potential surge of patients with the disease.
During a board of directors’ meeting held via teleconference Friday, CHC President Harvey Case reviewed some steps the hospital has taken in the past month to prepare for the disease, including activating its emergency operations center, imposing strict visitor restrictions and canceling most elective surgeries.
To prepare for a possible influx of patients with COVID-19, the hospital set up a designated unit with 32 beds. Of those, 24 beds are in negative-pressure rooms, which are designed help prevent the spread of infectious diseases. In addition, the hospital has 10 critical care beds set aside for COVID-19 patients and has identified two off-site locations to treat additional patients, should the need arise.
“These were for a worst-case scenario, but they’re there if we need them,” Mr. Case said. “…We do have a plan for a surge.”
The hospital expects to soon receive more COVID-19 test kits, including a type of test that can turn around results more quickly than the methods currently available to the hospital.
Like other health care centers across the nation, Mr. Case said CHC is closely monitoring its stock of personal protective equipment, such as N95 respirator masks, eye shields, gloves, gowns and other gear. He said the hospital is encouraging staff to conserve PPE as much as possible to prevent a shortage of equipment during a critical time.
Based on recent modeling from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Mr. Case said COVID-19 cases in North Carolina is expected to peak sometime this week. He added as a more rural county, Carteret County’s peak may be a few days behind the statewide estimate.
Using the IHME’s models, Mr. Case said CHC predicts it will need eight or nine beds at the peak, with a high-end estimate of 24 beds. As of Friday morning, the hospital was not treating any confirmed positive COVID-19 patients, and there were four patients under investigation.
“You’ve got to remember we have 32 beds in the designated unit, so we’re in good shape there even if it hits the higher limit,” Mr. Case said.
In addition, the hospital predicts it will need a maximum of about four intensive care beds and three or four ventilators. The lower end of the model estimates one of each.
Overall, the current models seem promising for the hospital, and Mr. Case said he feels well-prepared to handle even the worst-case scenario.
“From the hospital’s perspective, we feel very confident, provided the model continues to hold the way it has been lately, we’re going to be in really good shape to be here for the community,” he said. “…Even if projections go way up, which we do not expect, we feel like we are in great shape.”
Though the outlook is more optimistic than it was before Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order and other preventative measures were put in place, Mr. Case and others emphasized the importance of continuing social distancing and good hygiene practices to help contain the spread of the disease.
“The latest numbers do show a cause for some optimism as long as we maintain proper social distancing and be vigilant of a rebound after we get through this peak, because there is a potential over the next several months to slide back,” Dr. Michael Rave said. “But I think if we remain vigilant we are well-prepared.”
Also during the CHC Board of Director’s meeting Friday, the board:
- Approved a contract to Greenville-based firm The East Group Builders for a master facilities plan update.
- Heard a monthly financial report from Vice President of Fiscal Services Joanie King.
- Heard a report from new Vice President of Patient Care Services Patti Hudson.
