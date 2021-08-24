County commissioners approve business zoning for property on Highway 58 near Peletier

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners has agreed to rezone more than 67 acres of land off Highway 58 near Peletier for business use, despite some residents expressing concern over the impact of increasing development in the area.
The board held its regular monthly meeting Aug. 16 in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort to consider the rezoning request, made by Dirt2Dreams LLC. The request involved changing 67.68 acres of land from a rural agriculture district to B-1 and B-3 business districts.
Commissioner Jimmy Farrington was excused from the proceedings due to his business involvement with developer Dirt2Dreams.
The property in question is located across Highway 58 from a 156-acre parcel the board of commissioners agreed to rezone to recreational camper park district in May. Several of the nearby residents who opposed that rezoning showed up to the Carteret County Planning Commission’s meeting in July to voice their continuing concerns. The planning commission recommended approval of the second request, as well.
The crowd was lighter at the county board’s meeting this month, with only one person, Mark Knigge of Croatan Drive in Peletier, speaking up to voice his opposition. Mr. Knigge brought up a range of concerns, primarily about increasing traffic on Highway 58 in the area.
“That is a thoroughfare for a large amount of people,” he said. “…There is a concern for all the residents in that area that as we go toward commercial enterprises and increasing the volume of commercial and renters over across at the mobile home park, that 58 is going to be jam-packed with traffic.”
Another Peletier resident, Lauren Daniel, said she wasn’t opposed to the request, but encouraged commissioners to be thoughtful when planning for development and growth in the area, especially regarding stormwater management.
Ron Cullipher of the Cullipher Group, which submitted the rezoning request on behalf of Dirt2Dreams, explained the developer’s intent for the property, which is to use roughly half for private athletic fields and the other half for more traditional highway commercial space. He assured commissioners any plans related to the development will have to go through several more stages of review, including by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
“Obviously with the rezoning, anything that comes back for site plan for the development will be going through DOT for access improvements on the highway,” Mr. Cullipher said. “We fully expect that there will be left and right turn lanes going into this piece of property and into the property across the street, which you rezoned several months back.”
Commissioners acknowledged increasing traffic in the area is a concern, but said residents should recognize growth and further development is inevitable for Carteret County.
“Unfortunately, progress goes on,” Commissioner Mark Mansfield said. “…Times change and things change and there’s a major highway coming to this area, I mean (Interstate) 42, and we’re going to have more redevelopment and we’re going to have more people.”
Mr. Mansfield went on to say he agreed with Ms. Daniel that growth should be carefully planned and he felt the property in question would be appropriately developed. After brief discussion, the board of commissioners voted 5-0, with Mr. Farrington recused and Commissioner Chuck Shinn absent, to approve the rezoning request.
In other business at their meeting Aug. 16, commissioners approved another rezoning request for five parcels totaling 1.13 acres on Gales Shore Circle from R-15 residential to B-1 general business district. As county staff explained, Camp Albemarle, located just to the east of the land in question, intends to purchase the parcels and recombine them with the camp’s property. No one spoke during the public hearing, and there was little discussion before the board’s 6-0 vote to approve the request.
In addition, commissioners approved two offers to purchase county-owned land acquired as a result of tax foreclosures: a property at 150 Lee Daniels Ext. in Atlantic for $6,000 and a property containing several lots in Ward’s Creek Plantation in Beaufort for $9,000.
The board also adopted the consent agenda for the meeting, which included:
· Approval of the July 19 meeting minutes.
· Tax releases, refunds and the collector’s report.
· Approval of a request to accept additional funding for a breastfeeding peer counselor and budget amendment, $9,500.
· Approval of a request to accept additional funding for COVID-19 vaccination program and budget amendment, $109,386.
· Approval of a proclamation proclaiming Sept. 11 as a National Day of Prayer, Service and Remembrance.
· Approval of a proclamation in support of Carteret Literacy Council’s 19th and 20th annual Literacy Spelling Bee and a proclamation in recognition of International Literacy Day Wednesday, Sept. 8.
· Approval of a budget amendment to roll forward funds for uncompleted projects in fiscal year 2020-21: $1,845,965 for uncompleted building maintenance, capital vehicles, health department federal funding and various contracts and $69,145 for park lights maintenance.
· Approval of resolution honoring Claud Roberson Wheatly and requesting his portrait be hung in Superior Courtroom 1.
· Approval to accept epidemiology and laboratory capacity funds from the State Department of Public Health for temporary funding for a public health nurse to act as a school health liaison.
· Approval to release county reserve funds to the Broad & Gales Creek EMS to purchase a new Life-Pak monitor and corresponding budget amendment, $22,500.
