US Senate candidate Budd visits Carteret County to meet with voters, talk campaign priorities

MOREHEAD CITY — Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., has his eyes set on a seat in the U.S. Senate in this year’s congressional election.
The congressman was in town Saturday at Southern Salt restaurant on the Morehead City waterfront. Rep. Budd was there to meet with the voting public – including Carteret County Commissioner Bob Cavanaugh, Carteret County GOP Chairman Mary Balton, District Court Judge Paul Delamar, Superior Court Judge Clint Rose and Morehead City Councilman Harvey Walker – to talk about his position on various issues facing North Carolina and the country.
The congressman said he decided to run for the Senate because he’s concerned with the direction President Joe Biden’s administration is taking the country.
“We’ve got to be America strong, not just for our country…but we have to make sure we don’t embolden the enemies of freedom around the world,” he said.
Despite North Carolina’s primary election getting delayed from March until May this year due to ongoing gerrymandering civil suits, Rep. Budd said his campaign plans haven’t been significantly affected.
“I’m prepared to win in any eventuality,” he said. “We’d rather take our case to challenge the Democrats than a fellow Republican.”
Rep. Budd is part of a crowded slate of candidates who have announced intentions to run for the open Senate seat this November, including former Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton, who is running as a Democrat.
When it comes to coastal North Carolina, Rep. Budd said it’s a special part of the state to him.
“My mom’s from Craven County,” he said. “It’s an essential part of the state…You have a tremendous amount of small businesses here that need opportunity for growth and to tamp down the pace of regulatory growth. You want to make it an area where people can thrive and make their lives better.”
Rep. Budd went on to say working with the U.S. Corps of Engineers is an important part of that goal. He also said the region is very important to sportsmen and commercial fishing.
Among the candidates for the Senate seat this year, Rep. Budd stands out with an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. The congressman said the endorsement was “a good family relationship.”
“Lara (Trump) came down to campaign for me,” Rep. Budd said. “(Former) President Trump said he wanted to endorse me June 5 because I never wavered (on his positions).”
Rep. Budd said he was in support of tighter border security, improved voting security, support for the agricultural industry and opposing vaccine mandates.
“I’m a tough, conservative fighter,” he said, “but I can’t win without your votes.”
