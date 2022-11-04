MOREHEAD CITY - Applicants are being sought to join the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
The board consists of nine members representing Morehead City and its extraterritorial jurisdictions.
Members will serve as a recommending body for parks and recreational issues, safety concerns and various activities, according to the town's website.
The board openings come as the seats held by Jan Willis, Tim Wilson and Michael Turner are set to expire Dec. 31, 2022.
New members will serve a three-year term and be responsible for providing input to help improve town programs, parks, community access and facilities.
Applications are available online and must be submitted by Monday, Nov. 28 and may be emailed to City Clerk Cathy Campbell at cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org or by mail to 1100 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Interim Parks and Recreation Director Victoria Ward is available for any questions at 252-726-5083 ext. 6 or by email at victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org.
