EMERALD ISLE — Beach-goers in Emerald Isle this tourism season will see far fewer trash cans on the strand as the town implements what Town Manager Matt Zapp called Tuesday “a more robust Pack It In/Pack It Out program” at public beach accesses.
Previously, Zapp said, the effort has been practiced only during the winter months but will now be year-round.
The town maintains 75 public beach access points to the Atlantic Ocean. Each of these access areas will continue to have trash receptacles at the street, near each entry point. Public trash cans will be emptied every Monday and Friday. The frequency of service can be increased as needed, Zapp said.
In addition, Zapp said, “There will be trash cans on the beach at 22 high density locations, and they will be serviced at least three times each week.”
Zapp said staff and town commissioners worked in unison on this project, in conjunction with the Surfrider Foundation Bogue Banks Chapter, which occasionally conducts trash cleanups on the beach.
Town commissioners discussed the program during their 2022-23 goal-setting meeting..
During a Feb. 13 town board meeting, Zapp presented the goals to the commissioners and the public, and the board approved the goals, including the “more robust” Pack-It-In/ Pack-It-Out program.
Zapp said Pack It In/Pack It Out is part of the seven principles of the “Leave No Trace’ program ( https://lnt.org/), which provides guidance “to enjoy our natural world in a sustainable way that avoids human-created impacts.”
The reduction of beachside waste bins, he added, “can help reduce invasive rodents, insects and eliminate odors. Less cans will further enhance natural and scenic views along Emerald Isle’s 12-plus miles of beach.”
The manager said similar programs in Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach and other Outer Banks beaches “have successfully reduced visitor-induced impacts.”
Bear Island in Hammocks Beach State Park, across Bogue Inlet from Emerald Isle, has always had the same policy, with no trash cans on the beach and reminders to visitors not to leave any trash on the beach.
Zapp said since social media posts earlier this month began discussing the impending change, there have been calls and emails, some complaints, some just seeking answers to questions.
There have been a number of complaints on the “Emerald Isle Locals and Friends” Facebook page in recent days.
“There are trash cans in most public places I have ever visited…. Has anyone making this decision looked at our roads and highways where people just throw out trash and you think people will fill their car with their trash,” one person said. “This is a ridiculous decision!”
Another poster said that at the Emerald Isle Wildlife Resources Commission Boat Ramp there are no trash cans and people leave bags of boat trash in the bathroom, “with food trash, dirty diapers, soda cans attracting wasps.”
Another said the old adage, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” applies. “We have consistently had very clean beaches for quite a while, relatively speaking of course. Why change.”
Some have wondered if it’s an effort to save money. Zapp said it isn’t.
“We will continue to service cans on the beach, just in a reduced capacity,” he said. “Logically, we will empty the same amount of trash, just from the Ocean Drive cans versus beach cans.”
He said the town will put up signs in April encouraging beach-goers to participate in the effort, and will also release a public information campaign under the guidance of the town’s new public information officer, Mark Crews ( https://www.carolinacoastonline.com/news_times/article_42229eb8-cca6-11ed-b8d0-bf137b327da2.html)
Zapp said there is already some evidence the change will work.
“Currently, there are no trash cans along a majority of the Emerald Isle beach strand,” he said. “Even with warm weather, and high attendance in March, we have not had littering issues.”
He added that there will be enforcement, but hopes Emerald Isle residents and visitors will, as many have always done, help maintain the cleanliness of the strand.
“Our Emerald Isle Beach Patrol has done an excellent job with liter enforcement and will continue to do so,” he said.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
