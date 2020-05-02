NWS announces Hurricane Preparedness Week

MOREHEAD CITY — Atlantic Hurricane season starts soon, and with meteorologists forecasting an active season, the National Weather Service advises residents in hurricane-prone areas be prepared.
The NWS announced Hurricane Preparedness Week 2020 is Sunday, May 3 through Saturday, May 9. The week is geared to help residents in hurricane-prone areas, like the North Carolina coast, be ready in the event of a hurricane making landfall.
Hurricane season officially begins Monday, June 1 and runs through Monday, Nov. 30. This year, meteorologists with N.C. State University, Colorado State University and accuweather.com all forecast above-normal activity for the season.
Carteret County had two active hurricane seasons the last two years. In 2018, Hurricane Florence made landfall in coastal North Carolina and passed through Carteret County, causing serious damage and flooding. In 2019, Hurricane Dorian passed by just off the North Carolina coast, also causing damage and flooding.
Each day in preparedness week has a focus on a particular theme to help residents get ready for the hurricane season.
The themes for Hurricane Peparedness Week are:
· May 3 – Determine your risk.
· Monday, May 4 – Develop an evacuation plan.
· Tuesday, May 5 – Assemble disaster supplies.
· Wednesday, May 6 – Get an insurance checkup.
· Thursday, May 7 – Strengthen your home.
· Friday, May 8 – Help your neighbor.
· May 9 – Complete a written plan.
The NWS, on it’s website weather.gov/wrn/2020-social-media-hpw advises residents in hurricane-prone areas “it only takes one storm to change your life and community.”
“Tropical cyclones are among natures most powerful and destructive phenomena,” the weather service said. “If you live in an area prone to tropical cyclones, you need to be prepared.”
Information on the theme for each day in Hurricane Preparedness Week and recommendations on how to prepare are available online at weather.gov/wrn/hurricane-preparedness.
