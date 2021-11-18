Carteret’s new animal control supervisor sees education as way to promote proper pet care

MOREHEAD CITY — Bobby Mangum, the new Carteret County animal control supervisor, said he’s passionate about preventing cruelty and educating the public about the proper care of creatures.
“It’s not just a job to me, it’s a career. We’re the voices for the voiceless,” he said Wednesday.
Mr. Mangum, the former director of animal services in Calhoun County, S.C., started his new position in Carteret Nov. 8. He replaces Lauren Anderson, who resigned effective July 23, according to Jesse Dail, county environmental health director.
During the Nov. 8 County Consolidated Human Services board meeting, Mr. Dail said it’s been a challenge to not only find a replacement for Ms. Anderson, but to fill two other animal control officer positions that have been vacant for sometime. Normally, the county has four such officers, with one of those serving as supervisor.
“We had one vacancy, then in late July, we had our supervisor leave. In mid-September, another officer resigned who was seeking a new career. Since mid-September we’ve only had one animal control officer serving all of the county,” Mr. Dail said. “We are very appreciative of that officer, Tyler Harvell, who put in over a month and a half by himself, plus being on call weekends and nights.”
Mr. Dail said a new animal control officer is scheduled to begin Monday, which leaves only one vacancy in the division.
“We wanted to wait until Mr. Mangum came onboard so he could be involved in hiring the last officer,” Mr. Dail said.
The environmental health director didn’t give a reason for the high turnover rate, but said it’s been difficult to get people to apply. He further said a couple of people he had been prepared to hire ended up not taking the jobs.
“In 2021, there’s just been a lot of turnover and difficulty in finding people to hire,” he said.
Director of consolidated human services Cindy Holman said her staff had let municipalities and county officials know there was an animal control staff shortage and thanked everyone for being cooperative while they were down to one officer.
“While we only had one person, law enforcement did comply and and there’s been great collaboration,” Ms. Holman said. “I’m confident the staffing will improve.”
As for Mr. Mangum, he said it takes a unique person to take on the role of an animal control officer.
“It really takes a special person to be in this field,” he said. “You need compassion, but you need to make sure the public knows how to properly handle their pet. In my eyes, a pet is a family member. Your heart has to be in it for the animals or you probably won’t last.”
Mr. Mangum has worked in the animal control and care profession for 12 years. He started in 2009 as an animal control officer in Person County. He said that was when he began to develop his love for making sure vulnerable animals found safe homes and the public was educated on proper care.
He worked his way through the ranks in Person County, from animal control officer, to animal cruelty investigator and eventually to the Person County shelter manager. In the spring of 2020, Mr. Mangum had an opportunity to serve as the director of animal services for Calhoun County, S.C.
While working full time, he completed training to become a nationally certified animal control officer with the National Animal Control Association. He is also a certified animal cruelty investigator for dogs, cats and equines through the American Animal Cruelty Investigation School. In addition, he serves as a board member for the Southeastern Animal Control Association.
After working as the director in South Carolina for a year, Mr. Mangum said he decided he wanted to move back to North Carolina and was especially attracted to Carteret County because of the outdoor recreation opportunities and community feel.
Mr. Mangum said his goal for animal control officers is that they serve the community with fairness and compassion and promote education to residents in order to create a safer and more humane conditions for people and pets. He said his top priority is “to enforce the ordinances of Carteret County and the laws of the state of North Carolina as they pertain to domestic animals and the public’s health, safety and welfare.”
Another top priority is to promote outreach, which includes giving public education presentations to help pet owners in need.
Mr. Mangum and his wife Shannon have two children, two dogs and one cat.
