Council to meet Thursday
The Atlantic Beach Town Council will meet for its regular work session at 2 p.m. Thursday in the town hall meeting room at 1010 West Fort Macon Road.
The work session is open to the public. Interested participants may also join the meeting online via Zoom. A link will be available on the town website, atlanticbeach-nc.com.
Council to meet Thursday
The Newport Town Council will meet for its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard. The meeting is open to the public.
Board to meet Monday
The Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City.
Agenda items will include public comment, a presentation by food and nutrition services supervisor Carol Bullock regarding pandemic benefits, Elder Abuse Awareness Month updates and reports by Health Director Nina Oliver, Department of Social Services Director Jessica Adams and Human Services Director Cindy Holman.
