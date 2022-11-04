Workforce development along with port operations needed to support wind energy development off the N.C. coast were the focus of the North Carolina Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resources (NC TOWERS) quarterly meeting at Carteret Community College on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
The NC TOWERS meeting, conducted at the college’s Culinary Arts Center, included presentations by a delegation of 12 representatives from the United Kingdom, a global leader in the production of electricity from offshore wind turbines. Approximately 75 participants, including the taskforce, UK delegation, staff and representatives of a diverse group of stakeholders, attended the all-day event.
Anticipating growing interest and potential of offshore wind development along the state’s coast, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper in 2021 created NC TOWERS by executive order. The purpose of the committee, according to the executive order, is “to provide expert advice for advancing N.C. offshore wind energy projects.”
Carteret County is represented on the taskforce by Perry Harker, vice president of Corporate and Community Education at Carteret Community College, who co-chairs the Workforce Subcommittee, and Carteret County Economic Development Director Michele Querry, co-chair of the Economic Development Subcommittee.
The meeting Tuesday focused primarily on the critical role of workforce development and training for this new industry, which is projected to create tens of thousands of new highly skilled, high-wage jobs in the United States over the next 30 to 40 years.
The program included a session on the importance of ports in supporting the offshore wind industry. The Port of Morehead City and Radio Island have been identified in several studies as potential sites for offshore wind marine terminals that could support offshore wind development in the mid-Atlantic and southeastern regions.
Marine terminals supporting offshore wind energy industry development require highly skilled workers in addition to those required in the construction, operation and maintenance of offshore wind farms. The topics discussed in that session were the fabrication and assembly of the large components required for wind turbines, as well as the key role that ports play in supporting the construction, operation and maintenance of offshore wind farms.
Harker moderated a workforce development and training panel session featuring three of the UK representatives who emphasized the unique capabilities of Carteret Community College to train the prospective offshore wind workforce required to support this entirely new industry.
“Carteret Community College currently offers several marine training programs where the skills learned are those required for many occupations needed in the offshore and onshore wind industry. The college has the potential to become a leader in this training in the Mid-Atlantic Region,” Harker said.
Currently, three wind lease areas off the N.C. coast have been auctioned by the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) for future wind farm development. The Kitty Hawk lease includes an area approximately 30 miles off the coast of the northern Outer Banks, and the Wilmington East and Wilmington West lease areas are located approximately 20-50 miles off the coast of Wilmington.
This past summer, 16 companies submitted bids on the Wilmington East and Wilmington West leases. Those bids were won by N.C. based Duke Energy (Wilmington East) and TotalEnergies (Wilmington West), an international company that invests in energy resource development, including natural gas and petroleum, as well as wind energy
Thea total lease price paid by the two companies for the Wilmington leases amounted to $315 million.
BOEM uses a lengthy de-confliction process to exclude offshore waters where wind farms might inhibit other existing uses that are key economic or defense concerns. As a result of this policy, there are no wind lease areas off the central North Carolina coast due to potential conflicts with military training and other issues.
