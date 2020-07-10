Active COVID-19 cases decline in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY — The county added two more COVID-19 cases to its total Thursday for 126 confirmed overall, but the number of active cases has declined.
Carteret County reports 36 active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, down from 38 reported Wednesday and 58 active cases Tuesday. The number of patients who have recovered stands at 86, and three people have died.
The county provides an updated COVID-19 case count via its website, carteretcountync.gov, by 4 p.m. weekdays. The website also contains a map displaying confirmed cases organized by zip code.
Health providers, including the County Health Department, have tested 2,746 patients for COVID-19, with 2,377 negative results, two inconclusive and 241 pending tests.
Health officials continue to stress the importance of the three Ws: wearing a face covering, waiting 6 feet apart and washing hands.
