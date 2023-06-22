EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle Manager Matt Zapp announced late Wednesday afternoon he has hired Nathan A. Rhue, most recently community development director for the town of Holly Ridge, as planning director.
Rhue, 47, brings a background in community development and planning, Zapp said.
“During his tenure, he successfully oversaw the daily operations of the community development department, ensuring seamless coordination of building inspections, code enforcement and permitting,” Zapp said. “His ability to provide technical guidance to citizens, homeowners, contractors and developers has greatly contributed to Holly Ridge's growth and development.”
Prior to his work in Holly Ridge, Rhue served as the director of planning, inspections and safety for the town of La Grange. In this capacity, he played a pivotal role in enforcing state laws related to construction and renovations, providing valuable guidance to contractors and homeowners and offering recommendations on land use and town growth to the planning board and town council, according to an Emerald Isle news release.
"With Mr. Rhue’s strong commitment to upholding community standards and fostering positive relationships, Nathan has proven himself as a dedicated professional,” Zapp said. “We look forward to the impact he will make in guiding our town's planning efforts."
Rhue has also worked as a code enforcement officer for the towns of Leland, Lenoir and Beaufort. In these positions, he demonstrated his expertise in enforcing zoning and code ordinances, ensuring compliance with minimum housing standards and maintaining records of violations, the news release states.
“His ability to work collaboratively with various departments and organizations such as the Eastern Carolina Rural Transportation Planning Organization and Lenoir County Economic Development Board showcases his dedication to fostering strong community relationships,” the release adds.
As the planning director in Emerald Isle, “Mr. Rhue will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Emerald Isle, working closely with various stakeholders, town officials and community members to promote responsible development, ensure compliance with regulations and support the town's vision for growth,” Zapp said in the release.
Rhue replaces Michelle Eitner, who resigned earlier this year after about one year in the position. She took a similar job in Beaufort, closer to her home in Morehead City.
Emerald Isle hired Eitner in May 2022 to replace Josh Edmondson, who resigned after serving in the post since April 2015.
