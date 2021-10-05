Community pays tribute to commercial fishing families during annual Blessing of the Fleet

Bradley Stryon, a member of the Carteret County Fisherman’s Association, prepares to throw the honorary wreath to kick off a procession of commercial fishing vessels during the Blessing of the Fleet, held Sunday at the N.C. Port of Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
MOREHEAD CITY — As sunshine glistened on the rippling waves of Bogue Sound, 36 commercial fishing boats from across eastern North Carolina slowly processed by the N.C. Port of Morehead City.
As each vessel passed in front of the estimated 200 people gathered along the port’s shoreline Sunday, an individual on the boat would toss a wreath into the water. Each wreath represented a commercial fisherman or family member who had died.
The solemn procession was part of the Blessing of the Fleet, a segment of the N.C. Seafood Festival that honors area commercial fishing families and those who have died while harvesting food from the sea. As well as those lining the shore to watch the procession, many private boaters filled the waterway to pay tribute.
A wreath floats in Bogue Sound at the N.C. Port of Morehead City after being thrown during the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony to honor commercial fishermen and family members who have died. (Cheryl Burke photo)
2021 N.C. Seafood Festival Chairperson Dale Gillikin speaks about her commercial fishing heritage during the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony held Sunday at the N.C. Port of Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
A wreath floats in Bogue Sound at the N.C. Port of Morehead City after being thrown during the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony to honor commercial fishermen and family members who have died. (Cheryl Burke photo)
A commercial fishing family throws a wreath from their vessel Sunday during the Blessing of the Fleet, held Sunday at the N.C. Port of Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Commercial fishing vessels slowly make their way through Bogue Sound Sunday during the Blessing of the Fleet, part of the N.C. Seafood Festival at the State Port of Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
People stand at the N.C. Port of Morehead City to watch the procession of commercial fishing vessels during the Blessing of the Fleet Sunday. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Crowds gather Sunday at the N.C. Port of Morehead City for the Blessing of the Fleet, an event of the N.C. Seafood Festival that honors commercial fishermen and their families. (Cheryl Burke photo)
2021 N.C. Seafood Festival Chairperson Dale Gillikin speaks about her commercial fishing heritage during the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony held Sunday at the N.C. Port of Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Boaters fill the waterway around the N.C. State Port of Morehead City to watch the Blessing of the Fleet Sunday during the 2021 N.C. Seafood Festival. (Cheryl Burke photo)
A boy tosses a wreath from his family’s commercial fishing boat Sunday during the Blessing of the Fleet at the N.C. Port of Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
A commercial fishing boat passes by another as they process by the N.C. Port of Morehead City during the Blessing of the Fleet, held Sunday to honor commercial fishing families. (Cheryl Burke photo)
“This is a time when we come together to honor the commercial fishing industry and the lives lost in this dangerous trade,” N.C. Seafood Festival Chairperson Dale Gillikin said to open the ceremony. “Commercial fishing families know all too well the dangers their loved ones face everyday as they go out on the water.
“I know how much this service means to you, because I know how much it means to me,” she continued. “It brings chills to my spine, a warmth to my heart and tears to my eyes. You see, I grew up in a commercial fishing family, so I know how hard it is to work in this industry.”
After a moving ceremony, filled with hymns, prayers and speeches, the procession of boats began with an honorary throwing of the first wreath from the shore. Bradley Styron of Cedar Island, a member of the Carteret County Commercial Fisherman’s Association, threw the wreath, which had a blue ribbon attached.
Family members of commercial fishermen who have died this year were invited to surround Mr. Styron as he threw it into the sound. The families represented the late Jonathan Robinson, Danny Styron, James Styron and Clayton Fulcher III. After the wreath slowly drifted by the port, the procession of the boats began, with Sandy Gaskill of Harkers Island, also with the association, reading the name of each vessel and the individual being honored.
Following the ceremony, Ms. Gaskill, herself from multiple generations of commercial fishermen, said this was her 22nd year organizing the procession of boats.
“To me this is the reason for the seafood festival. It’s my heritage and I love it,” she said. “It’s my life and I know what fishermen do. I am proud to be part of a commercial fishing family.”
The ceremony was dedicated in memory of Mr. Robinson, a late Carteret County commissioner, state representative and commercial fisherman from Atlantic, and the late Janice Smith of Atlantic.
Ms. Smith was an active member of the N.C. Fisheries Association, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting the state’s seafood industry. She was also a big supporter of the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center on Harkers Island.
Karen Amspacher, executive director of the museum, paid special tribute to Mr. Robinson, who died May 28, 2020. She remembered how he fought for commercial fishermen in the political arena.
“He worked to find ways to keep fishermen in the water, to keep families on family land, to keep working waterfronts working, to keep water clean so fish could spawn and grow and be caught by the men and women of this industry,” she said.
There were other inspirational messages by Jess Hawkins and Gerry Smith of First Baptist Church in Morehead City, as well as retired pastor, the Rev. Curt Nelson. The men’s choir of First Baptist Church, Connie Mason and Deborah Booth sang hymns.
Once the processing of the boats began, spectators, many members of commercial fishing families, lined the shore to watch for the boats, some shedding tears as the vessels moved by.
Jo Matthis of Beaufort, who had two family members associated with the commercial fishing industry die this year, said she was deeply touched by the service.
“It meant a lot,” she said. “It was just heartwarming and gave me chills. It was very emotional. I am very blessed to have been raised on Harkers Island.”
In keeping with the seafood tradition, the ceremony closed with a recording of the Menhaden Chantymen singing “Remember Me” and the blowing of the horn by the M/V Fort Macon.
