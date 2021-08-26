State Division of Marine Fisheries accepting flounder carcasses

MOREHEAD CITY — Recreational fishermen in Carteret County and beyond have an opportunity to donate flounder to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries for study.
The DMF will accept flounder for the Carcass Collection and Saltwater Fishing Tournament programs during the upcoming recreational flounder fishing season.
The season opens Wednesday, Sept. 1 and closes Tuesday, Sept. 14 in internal and ocean waters of North Carolina. The minimum size limit will remain 15 inches total length, and the creel limit will remain four fish per person, per day during the open recreational season. Since all species of flounder are managed under the same recreational regulations, the season applies to all recreational flounder. Recreational fishermen using gill nets with a recreational commercial gear license may not participate in flounder season this year.
The DMF has set up five temporary locations, in addition to the nine carcass collection locations available throughout the year, where fishermen can donate their flounder carcasses.
The temporary locations in Carteret County are Seagate Marina Cleaning Station in Newport and Chasin’ Tails guides’ dock and Breakday Charters’ cleaning station, both in Atlantic Beach.
The year-round locations in the county are at the DMF headquarters in Atlantic Beach and Cape Pointe Marina in Harkers Island. A map of the locations is available at the website deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/science-and-statistics/carcass-collection-program#freezer-locations.
When cleaning the fish, fishermen should leave the head and tail intact and, if possible, leave the guts in the fish. Fishermen who fished on a charter boat or head boat should let the fish cleaner know the carcass will be donated.
While the catch is still fresh, fishermen should take it to the nearest donation location. Instructions on how to deposit the carcasses are posted at each site. Fishermen will be asked to give information related to how and when the fish was caught. Fishermen also will be asked for their names and addresses.
Division biologists will measure the fish, determine the sex and remove the otoliths, or ear bones, to determine the age of the fish. The information collected will be available for use in future flounder stock assessments.
Additionally, the DMF will issue North Carolina Saltwater Fishing Tournament citations for flounder catches that weigh 5 pounds or more during the recreational flounder season.
A N.C. Saltwater Fishing Tournament citation is a certificate, suitable for framing, that shows the name of the angler and the species, weight and date of the catch. The division does not issue citations for flounder when the recreational season is closed.
Fishermen who wish to apply for a flounder citation must weigh the fish at one of the official weigh stations to verify it meets the weight requirement. A list of the stations is available online at deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/coastal-fishing-information/nc-saltwater-fishing-tournament#official-weigh-station-list.
They must also submit an application through the online.
Citations will not be issued for released fish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.