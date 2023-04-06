PELETIER — During the Peletier Board of Commissioners’ meeting Monday night, town attorney Brett DeSelms said he now has a sample letter part-time code enforcement officer Lt. Kris Jensen can send to property owners who refuse to comply with the town’s new nuisance ordinance.
The board met in the town hall off Highway 58, one month after adopting the long-desired ordinance.
Lt. Jensen, a full-time civil deputy with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, has been working for more than a year to get some property owners to clean up eyesores and hazardous situations, with limited success.
When he gave his monthly report to commissioners Monday night, the problem persists, with some owners making progress on cleaning up debris for a short period of time, then stopping. “I have to go out there three, four, eight times to talk to people,” Lt. Jensen said.
“The nuisance ordinance will allow us to hire a contractor to do the work,” DeSelms told Lt. Jensen. With the ordinance finally in place, the town can now assess the property owners for the cleanup costs. “You and I can work together,” DeSelms said. “I have a sample letter.”
Mayor Dale Sowers could compile a list of landscapers willing to do the work.
Lt. Jensen was pleased.
“I need leverage,” he said. “That’s what I’m asking for.”
The problem has become more acute in the last few years as the mainland western Carteret County town has transitioned from a largely rural municipality – with lots of undeveloped farmland and wooded tracts – to an increasingly suburban and beach bedroom community with many new residential subdivisions and new residents who have moved in from areas with tougher enforcement of nuisance codes.
The new ordinance amendment, according to DeSelms, provides objective criteria – for example, an 8-inch height limit for grass and weeds – that will enable Lt. Jensen to enforce the rules more effectively.
The ordinance the board adopted in March includes a provision that the town is allowed to assess a $175 administrative fee – to pay for the staff and attorney’s time – along with the tax lien.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.