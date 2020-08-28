Last Marine Corps’ newspaper, The Globe, to stop printing next month

CAMP LEJEUNE — Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune’s newspaper, The Globe, the last printed newspaper in the Marine Corps, will publish its final issue Thursday, Sept. 3, Camp Lejeune officials announced Tuesday.
The Globe’s first edition was published Feb. 23, 1944, after Maj. Gen. Henry Louis Larsen, the commanding general of MCB Camp Lejeune, saw the need for a larger newspaper to replace The New River Pioneer. The Globe was published weekly for almost 77 years, amounting to approximately 3,800 editions.
The mission of The Globe has been to provide command information to the base, tenant commands and the surrounding community. Its team of military correspondents and contracted journalists regularly reported on base activities and what Marine units were accomplishing locally and worldwide. They also reported on competitive sports, school activities, veterans’ affairs and community happenings.
The Globe has received two Thomas Jefferson Awards for journalistic excellence, three USMC Division of Public Affairs Awards, two USMC Combat Correspondents Association Merit Awards and was named “best newspaper in the Marine Corps” in 2004 and 2008. In 2013, it was recognized as the Best Newspaper in the Armed Forces.
“Discontinuing the 77-year-old Globe was an exceptionally tough decision, but doing so will allow us the flexibility to provide more timely news and information products to our audiences on social media and installation websites in the manner they want to receive it—on their mobile devices and computers,” said Nat Fahy, director of Communication Strategy and Operations, Marine Corps Installations East–MCB Camp Lejeune. “For the last several years, the Marine Corps writ large has moved away from printed publications and gone all-digital, so it really made sense.
“While it saddens me to finally bid farewell to The Globe, I am excited at the opportunity to devote our energies and talents to creating more visually exciting products that our mobile media audiences will enjoy,” Mr. Fahy concluded.
Bound editions of The Globe are maintained at the base library, which is currently undergoing renovations. Plans are in the works to provide a digitized and searchable database of The Globe accessible through the installation’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.