First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City will offer a meeting for caregivers from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in the church’s youth room. The group meets the fourth Thursday of each month. Group members discuss the challenges, issues and solutions to caregiving. Local experts will share about topics that assist caregivers in providing the best care for their loved ones and themselves. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Linda Langheld at 908-804-0915.
Multitude of Praise
Multitude of Praise International Ministries of Havelock will have a pastor aid program at noon Saturday. The guest preacher will be Pastor Terra George of Water Way Ministries.
Parkview Baptist
Tim Barton, president of Wallbuilders, a nonprofit that teaches on America’s Christian heritage and history, will speak at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City. Mr. Barton has appeared on Trinity Broadcasting Network and does presentations for pastors, seminars, churches, schools and youth conferences.
The church will host a senior luncheon at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13 in the fellowship hall. Call the church for more information at 252-726-2259.
“I Am They” and John Tibbs will be in concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. Doors will open at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $15, with VIP tickets with backstage access available for $35. Tickets can be purchased online at itickets.com/events/443733.
St. Peter’s By-The-Sea Episcopal
St. Peter’s By-The-Sea Episcopal Church of Swansboro will host its annual lobster sale Saturday, Sept. 18. Orders will be accepted through Wednesday, Sept. 11. Live lobsters are $20 each and cooked lobsters are $22 each. Lobsters can be shipped directly, but some restrictions apply. For complete details or to order, call 910-326-4757 or visit saintpetersbythesea.org.
St. James UMC
St. James United Methodist Church of Newport is seeking vendors for a Christmas craft fair to from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. Booth rentals are $40 each. There will be an additional $5 charge if electricity is needed. For an application or more information, call 252-223-5387 or email suze0304@ec.rr.com.
