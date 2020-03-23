EMERALD ISLE — Carteret County earlier this month did not receive the three bids necessary under state law to review and award a contract for the Atlantic Harbor dredging project.
Greg Rudolph, manager of the Carteret County Shore Protection Office, said Wednesday the deadline for bids was March 13.
Because there were fewer bids than required, he said, “We have to re-advertise and will be able to open, no matter what number we receive, at 4 p.m. Monday.”
Once the bid or bids have been opened, county officials will decide whether to proceed and when the work should start. The initial plan was for work to begin Wednesday, April 1.
Officials have already received the necessary state permits for the project, which also includes construction of a living shoreline around White Point just outside the harbor. The living shoreline will have gaps for wave attenuators, which are designed to limit wave energy into the harbor.
The county is working with the N.C. Coastal Federation on that portion of the project. The living shoreline is to be about 1,720 linear feet and will create habitat for oysters and other marine species.
The coastal federation obtained a $1.1 million grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation in 2018.
The state will also pitch in financially, through the shallow draft inlet dredging fund, which gets proceeds from boat fuel taxes and boat titles.
The county’s cost should be about $200,000, Mr. Rudolph has said.
The goal is to hire a local contractor, if possible.
