MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Council decided to table appointments to the newly formed parks and recreation advisory board after members of the steering committee that helped devise the board brought up concerns about the process of its creation.
The council met Oct. 13 in the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St. for its regular monthly meeting, which was also livestreamed to virtual attendees. Approval of the appointments was originally included on the consent agenda, but Councilman George Ballou pulled the item for further discussion.
Mr. Ballou said he and other city council members had received an “alarming” email from Melissa Oden, a member of the steering committee, prior to the meeting regarding procedural concerns related to creating the advisory board. Ms. Oden claimed the steering committee hadn’t made finalized decisions on certain aspects of the advisory board’s governance and bylaws before the council approved its creation.
“We never reached (agreement), which is why we requested a follow-up meeting …we did not finish the process,” Ms. Oden said as she appeared before the city council Oct. 13.
In particular, she said the steering committee still had lingering questions on how to make the process for selecting members of the new board as equitable as possible. The city began accepting applications in July and the council formally created the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board in August as part of that month’s consent agenda.
“We felt that it would be fine to approve the establishment of the advisory board, but there were still bylaws and further discussions that needed to be adapted into the ordinance that we were helping to create, which would then help govern this process and who would be eligible and what the criteria were (to participate on the board),” Ms. Oden said.
After the application window closed, Morehead City Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Riggs reviewed the applications for and announced his recommendations at a council workshop Oct. 6. However, Ms. Oden claimed the steering committee had wished for the city council to review applications and make the selections.
Curtis Oden, another member of the steering committee, also appeared before the council to say the process was left unfinished and the committee hadn’t given its final approval on the plan.
Councilmen Bill Taylor and David Horton served as city council representatives on the steering committee and said they, along with City Manager Ryan Eggleston, thought the committee had reached a consensus on the creation of the board.
“When we left that room that day (of the steering committee’s final meeting), there was consensus from the group and all the members of that steering committee that the documents were ready to be presented to the attorney for review and the council for their action,” Mr. Eggleston said.
Mr. Eggleston also claimed he offered to hold follow-up meetings to address the steering committee’s concerns, but nothing came of the offer.
After some additional discussion, Mr. Ballou recommended tabling the appointments and having the steering committee take another look at the plan before moving forward with seating the new advisory board. The council agreed, voting 5-0 on a motion to do so.
“There’s too much discrepancy here to move forward with appointments, and I think this needs to go back to steering committee, and I think these differences need to be worked out before we make these appointments,” Mr. Ballou said.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
