Morehead City Council talks proposed 5-year capital plan

MOREHEAD CITY — The city council continued budget talks this week, focusing part of its discussion on the proposed five-year capital improvement plan.
The Morehead City Council met Tuesday in the municipal building to work through information in the proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget. The council has held several workshops to discuss the budget prior to its adoption before the new fiscal year begins Wednesday, July 1.
During a workshop May 19, the council reviewed projected revenues and heard from the city’s department heads on their individual budget requests. This week, the discussion centered around the five-year capital improvement plan, which lays out major planned capital purchases through fiscal year 2026.
City Manager Ryan Eggleston said due to anticipated financial impacts from COVID-19, he recommends limiting capital purchases for the upcoming year. The purchases that do go through will be funded by a one-time general fund balance transfer.
“We (recommend) perhaps look to delay them to the second half of the year just to allow us that six months or so to really focus in on the impacts of COVID-19 to the first six months of the fiscal year budget,” Mr. Eggleston said.
In total, the city’s department heads requested about $2.5 million in capital purchases in the 2020-21 fiscal year, but Mr. Eggleston recommends about $861,000 worth of purchases in the general capital project fund. He also recommends about $105,000 for the water/sewer fund, $12,266 for sanitation and about $160,000 for the newly created stormwater fund.
The single largest planned capital expense for 2021 is about $500,000 worth of street paving projects, including related drainage and sidewalk work. About $200,000 of that amount is funded through a state Powell Bill allocation, with the remainder coming out of the city’s pockets.
In addition, the capital plan allocates $109,500 for the purchase of three new patrol vehicles for the police department in the upcoming fiscal year. Police Chief Bernette Morris told the council she is trying to get into a regular replacement cycle for the city’s fleet, with more vehicle purchases scheduled in future years. After 2020-21, about $250,000 per year will be spent for new patrol vehicles.
The council discussed the possibility of buying more than three vehicles this year, especially since interest rates are relatively low due to COVID-19. Mr. Eggleston said he will look into different options for the department and present findings to the council at a later date.
The Morehead City Fire and EMS Department is in line to receive about $60,000 in capital purchases this year – $21,000 for replacement of the Fire Station No. 1 garage doors and about $40,000 for new self-contained breathing apparatus units. Some major capital expenses are also on the horizon for the next few years.
Fire and EMS Chief Jamie Fulk said the department will soon need to buy a new ladder truck, to the tune of about $1.2 million. He requested $600,000 this year to put toward the purchase, but the five-year plan instead recommends allocating those funds next year and the one following.
“Our ladder truck was bought in 2006, it was bought as a demo,” Chief Fulk said. “It’s lived its life and it’s time for a replacement.”
The fire department is also planning to construct a new Fire Station No. 3 in the coming years. The five-year capital plan sets aside $400,000 for land acquisition in FY2021-22, with construction costs projected at more than $3.3 million in 2022-23. The council discussed possibly making funds available in the upcoming year should the department find a suitable piece of property for purchase.
“I’ll remind council too that that clock is ticking with our agreement with the Wildwood association,” Chief Fulk said, referring to a lease agreement the city has with Wildwood to use the building for Fire Station No. 3. “In October 2024, that agreement will be ended with the county and Wildwood and so I feel that it’s important that we start moving in some sort of direction to get that rectified.”
Other than the new ladder truck and fire station building, the fire department has some additional large purchases planned for future years, including new vehicles, boats and other equipment.
Other capital purchases for the upcoming year include about $60,000 for exterior repairs to the recreation center, $20,000 for repairs to the train depot, about $15,000 in IT upgrades and $47,000 for an American with Disabilities Act transition plan.
The council will hold another budget workshop beginning at noon Wednesday. The budget public hearing will take place during the council’s regular monthly meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
