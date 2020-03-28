CEDAR POINT — Carteret County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Anthony Andrew Luna, 24, of Wilson for breaking and entering a building and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the shooting was reported at 5:29 p.m. Friday at Western Park Community Center at 275 Old Highway 58 in Cedar Point.
Witnesses reported seeing a man firing a handgun numerous times as he was walking out of the community center on the park property.
Two of the rounds allegedly fired by Mr. Luna struck a Jeep in the parking lot, occupied by a man and his 13-year-old brother. One round struck the driver’s side door of the Jeep and a second appeared to have struck the roof. No one in the Jeep was injured
Shortly after the shooting, deputies found Mr. Luna a short-distance away from the park standing by his vehicle, armed with a handgun.
He was taken into custody without incident by deputies.
“I commend the swift action of our deputies for taking the suspect into custody and preventing any further terror or injury to the public,” Sheriff Asa Buck said in the release. “Thank God no one was hurt.”
At the time of his arrest, Mr. Luna was wearing soft body armor and was armed with a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun.
He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, breaking and entering, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of controlled substance while on the premises of a jail.
Mr. Luna is being held on a $210,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday in Beaufort.
