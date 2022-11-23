BEAUFORT — Relief is finally on the way for some property owners who experience frequent and severe flooding near Marshallberg Harbor.
Carteret County commissioners, during their monthly meeting in the administration building and online via Facebook, approved a bid for work residents have sought for years. The approval came as part of the consent agenda, a list of noncontroversial items that can be approved with one vote.
According to a memo from Gene Foxworth, planning director, the county put the project out for bid recently after it didn’t get three bids, as required by state law, the first time.
This time, Foxworth said, there were two bids, and the lowest and approved one was for $125,000 by Eastern Carolina Builders of Newport.
The work, he said, will “improve drainage around Marshallberg Harbor to prevent flooding of infrastructure and residential private property. Funding for this project came from Senate Bill 105.”
That was the appropriations act of 2021, which also provided money for a variety of other stormwater management improvements and infrastructure work in the county.
The project will include construction of an additional drainage pipe under Marshallberg Road, plus increasing the size of other pipes and cleaning and regrading long-clogged drainage ditches.
The county’s goal is to get the work started as soon as possible. State Rep. Pat McElraft of Emerald Isle, who is retiring, got the money in the budget.
Carteret County is now set to begin work to obtain the N.C. Coastal Area Management Act permit for the work and to obtain the necessary encroachment agreements.
“This will help alleviate much of the flooding impacts on public infrastructure and residential private property in the area around Marshallberg Road,” Foxworth said in his memo. “Secondly, the project will also help improve drainage on Polly Way Lane by cleaning and regrading the ditch on the west side of Polly Way Lane and replace driveway pipe to help alleviate the flooding impact.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
