BEAUFORT — “Tough” was a word you heard a lot as seniors milled around the cafeteria after the 2022 graduation ceremony Friday night at the East Carteret gymnasium.

Hurricane Florence hit the county just a few weeks after they started their freshman year. And just as the after effects of that storm were dissipating, the coronavirus pandemic began midway through the spring semester of their sophomore year and continues on through today.

East Carteret High School Class of 2022 Following is the East Carteret High School Class of 2022:

“It’s pretty exciting considering what we’ve all been through over the past four years with Florence and COVID,” Class Vice President Logan Pilcher said. “It feels good to get through it.”

Mr. Pilcher said he would put the four years at an “8” on a scale of 1-10 with 10 being the most difficult.

Sabra Brown also said it was an “8.”

“We’ve gone through a lot, but we made it,” she said. “It’s been a lot with hurricanes and COVID.”

Ghita Basurto-Covarrubias said she would have been a little worried if someone told her this is how her high school years were going to go before she ever stepped foot on campus.

“I’m happy,” she said. “It has been fun, but it has been difficult.”

The size of the senior class proved the difficulties of the past few years as just 101 received their diplomas, making it one of the smallest East classes in years. Usually, the graduating class numbers between 120-130.

“Given every unfortunate circumstance that has been thrown our way, we were always able to somehow come out on top of it all,” Addison Brock said in her senior address.

Ms. Brock spoke after the Mariner Singers performed “Seasons of Love” and before Principal Jay Westbrook, Interim Assistant Principal Jeanne Huntley, Career Development Coordinator Pam Roberson, among others, handed out diplomas.

“I could discuss all the different ways we’ve been troubled these past four years, or I could talk about how we’ve grown as a result of those circumstances, but I think I speak for all of us here when I say I no longer want to bask in the morose and solemn mood that those times have brought,” Ms. Brock said.

After the processional, Class Secretary Callie Bernauer led the graduates and audience in the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance. Mr. Pilcher then introduced guests such as Carteret County Commissioner Chris Chadwick, Carteret County Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson and Carteret County Board of Education members Kathryn Chadwick and Brittany Wheatly.

Class officers then presented their senior gift: donating remaining money to the purchase of a PA system in the cafeteria.

Class President Emma Beierwaltes followed with her class address.

“We have endured hurricanes that seemed to make life difficult until COVID proved that it could make life even harder,” she said. “These obstacles have made us think outside the box about how we will overcome difficulties as they arise.”

Following the presentation of diplomas, the senior chorus led the students and audience in the singing of the school alma mater.

Ms. Beierwaltes then returned to the microphone to lead the class in the turning of the tassels, which led to caps being thrown to the air.

The recessional led the students out of the gymnasium and into the world as graduates.

Marshals for the ceremony, which were juniors with the highest-grade point averages, were Chief Marshal Zoey Gray Morris, Hailey Dawn Grady, Carlie Elizabeth Guthrie, Mary Ann Honore, Jesse Grant Humphries, Paul Allen Lewis, Raegan Catherine Majors, Brianna Grace Mintz, Wyatt Steven Nowacek, Savannah Reese Oden, Elli Dawn Parrish, Sydney Ann Roberson and Alisha Dare Tosto.

Contact reporter J.J. Smith by email at jj@thenewstimes.com.