Carteret County hires new dentist for mobile clinic

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Health Department has a new dentist to oversee the mobile dental clinic, which serves low-income children.
Dr. Sara Grossi started her new job Feb. 1, replacing Dr. Stephen Smith, who retired effective Jan. 5.
“I am very happy to be working in the Carteret County Mobile Dental Clinic at this very challenging time in public health,” Dr. Grossi said. “I am excited to be able to help the children of Carteret County achieve and maintain better oral health.”
Dr. Grossi’s annual salary is $97,788, which comes from Medicaid and county funds.
She attended school at the University of Buffalo, N.Y., and has been practicing dentistry for more than 30 years. Her dental career has included clinical practice and research, as well as academia. She most recently provided clinic instruction to dental hygiene students at Halifax Community College.
“We feel so fortunate to have hired a seasoned professional with the depth of experience that Dr. Grossi has and we feel that she is going to be a great asset to our dental program and the Health Department,” County Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman said.
The clinic, a 53-foot tractor-trailer, normally travels to schools and childcare centers during the school year to provide dental cleanings and care for children from low-income families and those on Medicaid and Health Choice insurance.
While COVID-19 safety restrictions and Dr. Smith’s retirement had impacted the clinic’s ability to serve students, Dr. Grossi began seeing children once again last week. For now, the clinic will remain parked at the County Health Department.
Prior to Dr. Grossi joining the county, dental clinic staff had been reassigned to various duties at the health department assisting with COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
The mobile dental unit is equipped with two treatment rooms, a sterilization area, reception area and office area.
During the summer months, the staff normally see pregnant women on Medicaid at the health department. They also treat a limited number of school children who are being seen for follow-up treatments.
As for Dr. Grossi, outside of her passion for dentistry, she enjoys art and opera. She is married, with four sons and five grandchildren.
