Carteret Community College welcomes new, returning trustees

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees welcomed two returning and two new trustees during its meeting Aug. 10 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center.
Carteret County Clerk of Court Ken Raper administered the oath of office to new trustees Wrenn Johnson, the former Morehead City police chief, and Doug Starcke, co-owner of South Swell Surf Shop. The returning trustees are Melodie Darden, a retired school teacher, and Catherine Parker, who works in public relations and sales with her family’s business, Parker Buick GMC and Parker Honda.
Trustees serve on the board for four-year, staggered terms. Three governing agencies appoint four members each to the board, including the governor’s office, the County Board of Education and county commissioners.
Ms. Darden, who currently serves as chairperson of the college’s board of trustees, welcomed the new members.
“Each of you brings unique talents to our board. I know I speak for all of us when I tell you how glad we are that you are here,” Ms. Darden said.
She also expressed her gratitude to Ms. Parker for being willing to serve once again.
County commissioners appointed Ms. Johnson to fill Ed Wheatly’s remaining term, which ends June 30, 2023. Mr. Wheatly, who serves as chairperson of the county board of commissioners, stepped down due to his busy schedule, according to Ms. Darden.
Commissioners also appointed Mr. Starcke to the seat formerly held by John Warrington, whose term expired. Mr. Starcke’s term will end June 30, 2025.
The governor’s office reappointed Ms. Darden for her second term, which will end June 30, 2025, as well.
The school board appointed Ms. Parker to a four-year term, which ends June 30, 2025. The governor’s office originally appointed her to a four-year term from July 2013 to June 2017. In October 2018, the school board appointed Ms. Parker to fulfill the unexpired term of the late Mitch Mangum.
Ms. Darden thanked Mr. Wheatly and Mr. Warrington for their previous service to the board.
“Both men have impressive records of serving the community, as they both serve on multiple county boards,” she said. “We are grateful for their support of the college. John Warrington’s service on the board has been longstanding, a tenure that began in 2007.”
In other action, the board:
- Approved combining two campus parcels to meet Morehead City’s 100,000-square-foot minimum building requirement in order to install a new sign in front of the college and civic center. The old sign deteriorated and needed to be replaced. The new sign will be the same size as the former, however, Morehead City has changed its minimal requirement since the old sign was erected.
- Received a $2,000 check from Beaufort Ole Town Rotary for a scholarship fund for the college’s foundation.
- Elected trustees Robin Comer, Ms. Johnson and Mary Jenkins to serve on the board’s 2021-22 nominations committee.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.