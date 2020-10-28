WRC asks public to report rabbit deaths

RALEIGH — Carteret County residents and visitors can help state biologist watch for the potential spread of a deadly rabbit disease.
Biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced last week they’re asking the public to help monitor the potential spread of a disease that hasn’t been observed in North Carolina’s rabbit populations yet by reporting any sightings of dead rabbits to the WRC.
Commission biologists are working with the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to monitor the spread and impacts of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Serotype 2, a fatal disease that affects domestic and wild rabbit populations. RHDV2 is extremely lethal, and there is no cure.
RHDV2 is classified as a foreign animal disease in the U.S. and currently is primarily found in southwestern states. People can spread the virus indirectly by carrying it on their clothing and shoes, but RHDV2 does not affect human health.
While RHDV2 has not been observed in North Carolina’s populations yet, agency biologists are asking the public and hunters to report any sightings of one or more dead wild rabbits where the death is not readily apparent or those found with blood around their nose, mouth or rectum. Anyone who finds a dead rabbit should refrain from touching it unless necessary and call the WRC Wildlife Helpline at 866-318-2401 or contact the commission by email at wildlifehelpline@ncwildlife.org.
The NCDA&CS asks rabbit owners who observe unexplained deaths in their domestic rabbits to contact their veterinarian or call 919-707-3250. Domestic rabbit owners are also encouraged to follow proper quarantine protocols when introducing a new rabbit and keep domestic rabbits from any potential contact with wild rabbits.
Officials also remind rabbit owners when moving rabbits from other states into North Carolina, a health certificate or Interstate Certificate of Veterinary Inspection is required.
This latest outbreak began in March. Should the current disease outbreak make its way to the East Coast, the commission is concerned about its potential impact to native rabbit populations, particularly the Appalachian cottontail that is found only in the western part of the state at higher elevations.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has designated the Appalachian cottontail a species of concern. It’s also classified as vulnerable to critically imperiled throughout most of its range.
RHDV2 is highly contagious with mortality occurring within nine days after infection. Many times, the only signs of the disease are sudden death and blood-stained noses caused by internal bleeding. Infected rabbits may also develop a fever, be hesitant to eat or show respiratory or nervous signs such as difficulty breathing, lack of coordination or paralysis.
The virus can be spread through direct contact with other living or dead rabbits, exposure to an infected rabbit’s excretions or blood or contracted through mechanical vectors, such as flea and fly bites. The virus can also spread from carcasses, food, water and any contaminated materials.
More information is available at the WRC’s webpage on RHDV2, ncwildlife.org/Portals/0/Learning/documents/Species/Rabbit-Hemorrhagic-Disease-2_10_8_2020.pdf.
